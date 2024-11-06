Dearborn's Final Tally Truly Shows How Awful Kamala Harris Was As a Candidate

Kamala Harris got bulldozed by Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The shifts to the right were across the board: Jewish voters, Hispanic voters, the working class, and young men (men in general) all saw massive shifts to the right. Trump is the best-performing Republican with Jewish voters since 1980. We knew she was a lousy candidate, and now the voters have confirmed it. As a Democrat, you can’t win with these margins among the core groups you need to maximize in an election we all knew would come down to base turnout.

There’s a reason why Kamala didn’t make it to Iowa in 2020—she’s downright horrific as a candidate. Various examples and crosstabs show this, but let’s go to Dearborn, Michigan. Kamala was not popular among Muslim voters, who dot key areas of the Rust Belt. To the shock of the liberal media, which led to derision from Democrats, these voters either voted for Trump, Jill Stein or stayed home. Sure, Kamala got votes from this group, but here, in a Muslim bastion, Dearborn went for Trump on election night (via Detroit Free Press):

Donald Trump won Dearborn and made significant gains in Hamtramck compared to 2020 amid anger in Arab American and Muslim communities about deaths in Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen. The two cities, which have the highest percentage of Arab Americans among all cities in the United States, were courted by Trump and his campaign as the former president visited both places in recent weeks. In Dearborn, where 55% of the residents are of Middle Eastern descent, Trump won with 42.48% of the vote over Vice President Kamala Harris, who received 36.26%, according to results, with 100% of precincts counted, provided to the Free Press from City Clerk George Darany. Jill Stein received 18.37% of the vote. Voter turnout in Dearborn was smaller compared to 2020. Trump also won in Dearborn Heights, where 39% of the residents are of Middle Eastern descent, defeating Harris 44% to 38.3%, with Stein at 15.1%.

This area isn’t MAGA country in the least, and the president-elect was able to carry it. It's just a gut punch for Democrats—you couldn’t even win the deepest of blue bastions. If you could string something coherent about the Gaza war, things might have been different, but also not since analyzing Kamala’s intellectual capacity is a worthless exercise.

Regardless, let's get back to facts: the Democrats ignored the Muslims and it bite them in the backside.