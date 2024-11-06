Kamala Campaign Manager Vows to Kneecap Trump Presidency
BREAKING: Kamala Finally Makes the Call
VIP
Being a Gun Grabber Fails to Help Candidates in Rural Races
'Morning Joe' Panel Acknowledges Trump Knows the Country Better Than Them
Elissa Slotkin Pulls Off Win in Michigan Senate Race
Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump
Haley Calls on Harris to Concede
The Aftermath: Ten Thoughts on Trump's Sweeping Victory
'Literally Nothing?!': CNN's Jake Tapper Was Gobsmacked by Kamala's Underperformance
Trump's Electoral Win Just Got Even Bigger
RFK: Some Departments at the FDA ‘Have to Go’
Here's How the Ladies of 'The View' Are Handling Kamala's Massive Defeat
MSNBC Panelist: The Left Is Out of Touch With Transgender Issues
Scott Jennings Makes a Crucial Point About the Media After the 2024 Election....
Tipsheet

Dearborn's Final Tally Truly Shows How Awful Kamala Harris Was As a Candidate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris got bulldozed by Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The shifts to the right were across the board: Jewish voters, Hispanic voters, the working class, and young men (men in general) all saw massive shifts to the right. Trump is the best-performing Republican with Jewish voters since 1980. We knew she was a lousy candidate, and now the voters have confirmed it. As a Democrat, you can’t win with these margins among the core groups you need to maximize in an election we all knew would come down to base turnout.

Advertisement

There’s a reason why Kamala didn’t make it to Iowa in 2020—she’s downright horrific as a candidate. Various examples and crosstabs show this, but let’s go to Dearborn, Michigan. Kamala was not popular among Muslim voters, who dot key areas of the Rust Belt. To the shock of the liberal media, which led to derision from Democrats, these voters either voted for Trump, Jill Stein or stayed home. Sure, Kamala got votes from this group, but here, in a Muslim bastion, Dearborn went for Trump on election night (via Detroit Free Press): 

Donald Trump won Dearborn and made significant gains in Hamtramck compared to 2020 amid anger in Arab American and Muslim communities about deaths in Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen. The two cities, which have the highest percentage of Arab Americans among all cities in the United States, were courted by Trump and his campaign as the former president visited both places in recent weeks. 

In Dearborn, where 55% of the residents are of Middle Eastern descent, Trump won with 42.48% of the vote over Vice President Kamala Harris, who received 36.26%, according to results, with 100% of precincts counted, provided to the Free Press from City Clerk George Darany. Jill Stein received 18.37% of the vote. Voter turnout in Dearborn was smaller compared to 2020. 

Trump also won in Dearborn Heights, where 39% of the residents are of Middle Eastern descent, defeating Harris 44% to 38.3%, with Stein at 15.1%. 

Recommended

Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
Advertisement

This area isn’t MAGA country in the least, and the president-elect was able to carry it. It's just a gut punch for Democrats—you couldn’t even win the deepest of blue bastions. If you could string something coherent about the Gaza war, things might have been different, but also not since analyzing Kamala’s intellectual capacity is a worthless exercise.

Regardless, let's get back to facts: the Democrats ignored the Muslims and it bite them in the backside. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
The Aftermath: Ten Thoughts on Trump's Sweeping Victory Guy Benson
Kamala Campaign Manager Vows to Kneecap Trump Presidency Katie Pavlich
Here's How the Ladies of 'The View' Are Handling Kamala's Massive Defeat Sarah Arnold
The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Trump's Electoral Win Just Got Even Bigger Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
Advertisement