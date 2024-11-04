Mark Halperin: Kamala Has Some Serious Issues in the Sun Belt, and This Crucial State

Mark Halperin has been bearish on a Kamala Harris win for days. The former MSNBC analyst has been citing private polling showing that the vice president is at risk of losing tomorrow's crucial swing state contest. Based on his conversations with consultants and pollsters, all is not well in Kamala land.

He noted that if Kamala doesn’t win North Carolina, Arizona, and Georgia, she must run the table in the Rust Belt. The problem is that Pennsylvania and Wisconsin don’t look good for Harris. We’ll see about Michigan, but Trump is polling well with Arab American voters, and reports that this voter group isn’t enthused with Harris could lend itself to an interesting night.

“This is based on three sources, two Republicans, one Democrat, all of whom know the state quite well, and all of whom told me today the same version of they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin,” he said:

If Trump wins Wisconsin, things in Michigan and Pennsylvania could get interesting. We'll know soon enough.

The poll talk ends within hours, folks. For now, get to the polls.