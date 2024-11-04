Josh Hawley's Dem Opponent Shot a Reporter at the Gun Range and the Latest Development Is Devastating

Again, Missouri Democrat Lucas Kunce has no chance of unseating incumbent Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. He’s a sacrificial lamb, but one that’s become the butt of jokes since he shot a local reporter at an ill-fated campaign event at a gun range. Adam Kinzinger was there. It was a total disaster. The reporter, Ryan Gamboa, got hit with shrapnel because, based on the photos, Kunce and company were shooting long guns way too close. Also, Tannerite was on the table—I’m shocked no one got blown up. That was bad enough. The latest is that Kunce waited until the next day to call the police about the incident (via NY Post):

A television reporter still has shrapnel embedded in his arm after being wounded at a campaign event for Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce that was held at a shooting range — and the Missouri politician didn’t call the cops until the day after the mishap, according to a police report obtained by The Post.

A stray bullet fragment hit KHSB-TV reporter Ryan Gamboa in his right arm as he was covering the Oct. 22 event, making “a small puncture wound on his upper arm” that felt to him only like a “pinch” before he felt the warm blood soaking his shirt sleeve.

“He rolled his sleeve up and observed his arm covered in blood and notified someone nearby,” the report states.

Kunce left the firing range at 4:15 p.m. CDT and didn’t call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident until Oct. 23.