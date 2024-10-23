VIP
MO Dem's Trip to the Gun Range Was a Total Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 23, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

When you’re losing, you might as well put on a brave face and finish the campaign. Isn’t that what’s supposed to happen to any candidate who has zero chance of winning? In Missouri, Democrat Lucas Kunce has no chance to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

Even with the deck stacked against him, it might be best for him not to shoot reporters. That’s what happened at a disastrous campaign event at a gun range. Kunce sort of shot a guy when a piece of shrapnel ricocheted off the target, which appears to have been too close for long guns, which some folks noticed as well (via KOMO 8): 

According to NBC affiliate KSHB, reporter Ryan Gamboa was covering the event at a gun range near Kansas City. 

Kunce was firing an AR-15 style weapon at the time Gamboa was struck. A piece of shrapnel ricocheted off a metal target and hit the reporter's arm. Kunce was later seen wrapping a bandage around Gamboa's injured arm. 

“Always have your first aid kit handy. You never know what’s going to happen," Kunce said later in a news release. "Shrapnel can always bounce off of anything and you’ve got to be ready to go. We had four first aid kits here, and I’m pretty proud of that. We were able to take care of the situation, and I’m glad Ryan is okay and was able to continue reporting.” 

Hawley’s response was perfect:

Also, fantastic t-shirt right here:

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

