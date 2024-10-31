If We're Going to Play Nazi Games With Trump's MSG Event, Kamala Spoke at the Site of a Massive KKK Rally

We’ve heard it for days now: Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally was a Nazi event. It was loaded with offensive tropes, hate, sexism, and all the ‘isms,’ and no one cares. No one hears it. Nothing will come of this because everyone is tired of the liberal media lies. The main lefty attack line is that Trump called Puerto Rico a garbage island or something. Fact check: Trump never said this—it was comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Yet, this debacle got blown up because Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, which led to the media trying to gaslight us on those disastrous remarks. And he muttered this during Kamala’s DC rally, which was supposed to showcase her massive crowd and last-minute arguments for her 2024 campaign. Instead, she’s doing damage control. Also, DC coming out for Kamala? Not impressive—DC is one of the most left-wing nut houses in the country.

While the media tries to make the argument that the word of a comedian somehow is more impactful than that of the president of the United States, let’s play this Nazi game. If Trump’s MSG rally was a Nazi spectacle, then Kamala’s DC rally was the largest Klan rally since the 1920s:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris to deliver her closing speech at the DC National Mall, directly where the KKK rallied in 1924 pic.twitter.com/7B3h6hbIr1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 29, 2024

See how dumb this all is? JFK, Clinton, and other Democrats held rallies at the Garden. And this circus is precisely why no one cares about what these clowns say anymore.