Excuse Me, ABC? Why Are You Posting Election Results?

Someone in the control room at a local ABC affiliate screwed up massively. WNEP-TV, located in the Scranton area, was airing the Formula 1 race when viewers noticed that Kamala Harris had ‘won’ Pennsylvania by five points. The incident occurred on October 27 as the network was broadcasting the Formula 1 race:

Advertisement

ABC accidentally aired election results of Harris winning PA by 5% with 100% in pic.twitter.com/VTJCjH92uh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2024

🚨Pennsylvania news station WNEP-TV mistakenly showed fake election results showing Harris won the swing state



The outlet said, "The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working." pic.twitter.com/h8cBfDJZJb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 30, 2024

They say it was a test for election night, which is likely the case. Still, with everything under the microscope and the media being extraordinarily deferential to Harris—this stuff is how election conspiracies start. It’s not the first time, either. Election tests posting fake results in crucial swings states also happened in 2020, and whatever you may think—tens of millions of voters feel they got cheated by Biden and the Democrats that night.

Keep this saved for a good chuckle, but what’s even funnier is how CNN guests are totally melting down as Kamala’s final days in the 2024 cycle have been derailed by Joe Biden.