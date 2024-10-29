So, What's Going on With These Ballot Drop Off Boxes Getting Torched on the West Coast?

There appears to be some election shenanigans happening on the Left Coast. In Oregon and Washington, someone dropped incendiary devices into ballot drop boxes. In Washington, hundreds of ballots were torched in the process; the ones in Portland were not damaged. The incidents are reportedly linked, which has led to a federal investigation. Authorities have a vehicle of interest connected to the ballot box fires captured on video, though the license plate was missing (via CNN):

The Clark County Elections ballot drop box at the Fisher's Landing Transit Center was lit on fire this morning. Clark Co. Auditor Greg Kimsey says hundreds of ballots were inside at the time, the last pickup being 11AM Saturday. Full story here https://t.co/sYkz8ydEqH @KATUNews pic.twitter.com/a8vw0QXXoY

Federal authorities are investigating fires at two ballot boxes reported Monday morning in the Portland, Oregon, area that destroyed hundreds of ballots at one location, as well as another fire reported earlier this month.

Evidence from the incendiary devices found at the ballot boxes Monday show the fires are connected, as well as a third incident reported in Vancouver, Washington, on October 8, said Mike Benner, a spokesperson for Portland Police Bureau. While many of the ballots in Portland were unaffected, hundreds of ballots were destroyed in a Vancouver ballot box, election officials said.

Portland police also identified a “suspect vehicle” seen leaving the scene of the fire in Portland, which is believed to be tied to the two incidents in Vancouver as well, they said in a news release Monday. The car appears to be “a black or dark-colored 2001-2004 Volvo S-60” that’s missing a front plate and has an unknown rear plate, they said.

[…]

Meanwhile, the FBI is running a “separate but parallel investigation” into the matter, Benner said. The agency’s Seattle office confirmed to CNN they are working on the investigation.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement Monday evening “there will be 24-hour enhanced security around ballot drop-off locations.”

“While law enforcement investigates this incident, we urge concerned Vancouver-area voters to check with the Clark County Auditor’s office or VoteWA.gov for accurate information about how to obtain a replacement ballot or track their ballot once it has been returned. There are multiple ways for voters to cast their ballot and make sure their voice is heard,” he said.