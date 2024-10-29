Trump Expected to Land Huge Endorsement and It Has to Do With Puerto...
So, What's Going on With These Ballot Drop Off Boxes Getting Torched on the West Coast?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 29, 2024 4:05 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

There appears to be some election shenanigans happening on the Left Coast. In Oregon and Washington, someone dropped incendiary devices into ballot drop boxes. In Washington, hundreds of ballots were torched in the process; the ones in Portland were not damaged. The incidents are reportedly linked, which has led to a federal investigation. Authorities have a vehicle of interest connected to the ballot box fires captured on video, though the license plate was missing (via CNN): 

Federal authorities are investigating fires at two ballot boxes reported Monday morning in the Portland, Oregon, area that destroyed hundreds of ballots at one location, as well as another fire reported earlier this month. 

Evidence from the incendiary devices found at the ballot boxes Monday show the fires are connected, as well as a third incident reported in Vancouver, Washington, on October 8, said Mike Benner, a spokesperson for Portland Police Bureau. While many of the ballots in Portland were unaffected, hundreds of ballots were destroyed in a Vancouver ballot box, election officials said. 

Portland police also identified a “suspect vehicle” seen leaving the scene of the fire in Portland, which is believed to be tied to the two incidents in Vancouver as well, they said in a news release Monday. The car appears to be “a black or dark-colored 2001-2004 Volvo S-60” that’s missing a front plate and has an unknown rear plate, they said.

[…] 

Meanwhile, the FBI is running a “separate but parallel investigation” into the matter, Benner said. The agency’s Seattle office confirmed to CNN they are working on the investigation. 

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement Monday evening “there will be 24-hour enhanced security around ballot drop-off locations.” 

“While law enforcement investigates this incident, we urge concerned Vancouver-area voters to check with the Clark County Auditor’s office or VoteWA.gov for accurate information about how to obtain a replacement ballot or track their ballot once it has been returned. There are multiple ways for voters to cast their ballot and make sure their voice is heard,” he said. 

Trump Supporter Speaks Out After Arrest at Polling Location in Pennsylvania Katie Pavlich
This is something to watch since the Washington fires occurred in congressional races that are toss-ups.

