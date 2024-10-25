How You Know This Major Newspaper Doesn't Feel Good About Kamala
Tipsheet

We Have an Update on the Anti-Israel Activist Who Tore Down Greek Flags She Mistook for Being Israeli

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 25, 2024 1:45 AM
AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

This story has become a nice break from the chaos of the 2024 cycle. It also highlights the Left’s historical illiteracy and overall idiocy when it comes to Israel. Earlier this month, a TikTok video went viral. It was about a pro-Hamas clown tearing down flags on the line outside of Efi's Gyro in Montclair, New Jersey. They were Hellenic flags, but this person mistook them for being Israeli. The owners of the establishment asked the activist, Amber Matthews, 23, what she was doing, which sent her into an anti-Israel tirade before realizing her mistake.

Here's the weird part: it’s not even a new video; this happened in March. Why this person decided to post the video now is beyond reason, but it’s now led to the authorities getting involved. Matthew is now facing charges (via NY Post): 

Amber Matthews, 23, was charged with bias and intimidation on Tuesday for ripping down the Greek flags attached to the awning of Efi’s Gyro in Montclair on March 11, according to the Montclair Police Department.

Matthews, who goes by “Ambamelia” on social media, posted the video of her hateful rage to TikTok on Oct. 15 – more than seven months after the incident – which has since generated nearly 4.5 million views and millions more on X. 

Police launched an investigation in March after owner Efi Mihalis reported that an unknown woman approached the business and tore down their string of flags and decorative lights while repeatedly screaming there’s a “genocide going on,” police said, according to local outlets. 

[…] 

“Free Palestine, bitch!” she said loudly, asking confused-looking staff inside: “What you looking at?” 

“You know there’s a genocide,” she barked at the cashier inside Efi’s, which bills itself as the “friendliest Greek restaurant in town.” 

Matthew is due in court on December 3. I think deportation to Gaza is the correct punishment.

