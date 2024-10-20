Story of Pro-Hamas Whacko Who Attacked a Greek Restaurant Over Israeli Flags Got Weirder

The workers at Efi's Gyro in Montclair, New Jersey, got the surprise of their lives: an anti-Israel activist tore down the flags hanging outside their establishment. When confronted, the woman tried to lecture them about Gaza and genocide. That’s when the stupidity surrounding this incident hit like a comet from above: the woman thought Efi’s Gyro was an Israeli eatery. It’s not—it’s Greek. She was tearing down the Hellenic flag. It’s an incident that perfectly captured the pro-Hamas far left. These clowns are historically illiterate and all-around dumb people. These kids think they’re the elite, the well-rounded, and the ascendant class of philosopher-king class—and they couldn’t differentiate between a Greek and an Israeli flag.

The average IQ of a “free Palestine” protester, personified —pic.twitter.com/6xCetkqLXW — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 16, 2024

The woman saw blue and white and thought this must be an Israel thing—what the hell is going on? The worst part is that this incident happened in March, and the TikToker just posted this brutal exercise in ignorance on October 15. Why would you do this (via NY Post):

“The time I mistakenly thought the flag for Greek was for Israel and took the restaurant’s flag down OMG,” the woman, who goes by “Ambamelia,” titled her video, which has gone viral with more than 3.2 million views on TikTok and millions more on X since being posted Tuesday. […] “You know there’s a genocide,” she barks at the cashier inside Efi’s, which bills itself as the “friendliest Greek restaurant in town.” “I don’t stand for Zionism in Montclair!” she says proudly — while holding up a fistful of ripped-down Greek flags. […] Restaurant owner Efi Mihalis, who was only 18 when she opened the gyro spot in June 2021, confirmed on Wednesday that the bizarre attack was real — but that it had happened on March 11, with no obvious reason why it was only posted online now. Mihalis said she reported the incident to the police at the time. “It was not a skit as some people believe,” she told The Post of online speculation that the attack was too dumb to be real. “This was not planned nor was it calculated in any way,” she insisted, saying everyone had been “taken aback” when it happened. “The young woman destroyed my property.”

It’s baffling why she posted this now, but these people support terrorism—logic is not a factor her.