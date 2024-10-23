Here's the Telemundo Question That Tripped Up Kamala

The woman cannot maneuver without a script. Even then, she must know the pre-scripted answers aren’t much of anything when the interview becomes more of a back-and-forth, which often happens. The vice president cannot go off script, nor can she think quickly on her feet, devolving into a total mess, which eventually leads to her saying the quiet part out loud.

Kamala Harris sat down with Telemundo, where the Spanish-speaking outlet asked about immigration. It’s a top issue, one where she and Joe Biden’s fingerprints are all over the failed policies that led to a massive invasion of illegals over the past four years. Harris was asked about her immigration plan, specifically why Democrats are mum on the subject, which is self-explanatory, which led to this epic bumbling that again highlighted why this woman is unqualified. She finally blurts out what she stands for—which is mass amnesty:

🚨🚨🚨



HOST: Democrats aren't talking about a "pathway to citizenship" (MASS AMNESTY) anymore.



KAMALA: "I am! I am talking about it!"



HOST: "We're talking about mass deportations."



KAMALA: "I'm not talking about..."



HOST: "What's your stance there?"



KAMALA: Mass amnesty. pic.twitter.com/VbOd62elXF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Yet, you can see her trying to memorize the script while likely trying to thread in a line about Donald Trump, but she can’t because she’s too stupid. The frustration is evident, and her severe limitations are exposed.

It’s no wonder this woman could never break away from Trump. Democrats were likely supremely confident that she’d be ahead of Trump, likely hoping for a seven-point lead as Biden was in 2020. That’s not the case. She, like Biden, is immensely unpopular, as are her positions.

Not even Hispanic voters are gung-ho about a pathway to citizenship, and that's been a constant for about a decade of polling.