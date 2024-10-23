Here's Why GOP Lawmakers Aren't Surprised by That Treasonous Leak to Iran
Tipsheet

Here's the Telemundo Question That Tripped Up Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 23, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The woman cannot maneuver without a script. Even then, she must know the pre-scripted answers aren’t much of anything when the interview becomes more of a back-and-forth, which often happens. The vice president cannot go off script, nor can she think quickly on her feet, devolving into a total mess, which eventually leads to her saying the quiet part out loud.

Kamala Harris sat down with Telemundo, where the Spanish-speaking outlet asked about immigration. It’s a top issue, one where she and Joe Biden’s fingerprints are all over the failed policies that led to a massive invasion of illegals over the past four years. Harris was asked about her immigration plan, specifically why Democrats are mum on the subject, which is self-explanatory, which led to this epic bumbling that again highlighted why this woman is unqualified. She finally blurts out what she stands for—which is mass amnesty:

Yet, you can see her trying to memorize the script while likely trying to thread in a line about Donald Trump, but she can’t because she’s too stupid. The frustration is evident, and her severe limitations are exposed.

What Is CBS News Hiding? Guy Benson
It’s no wonder this woman could never break away from Trump. Democrats were likely supremely confident that she’d be ahead of Trump, likely hoping for a seven-point lead as Biden was in 2020. That’s not the case. She, like Biden, is immensely unpopular, as are her positions.

Not even Hispanic voters are gung-ho about a pathway to citizenship, and that's been a constant for about a decade of polling.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

What Is CBS News Hiding? Guy Benson
Here's Why GOP Lawmakers Aren't Surprised by That Treasonous Leak to Iran Katie Pavlich
CNN's Scott Jennings Tears Liz Cheney Apart for Her Latest Comments on Campaign Trail Rebecca Downs
I'm Shocked This MSNBC Host Didn't Self-Combust After Hearing What Philly Voters Had to Say About Kamala Matt Vespa
NRSC Demands Footage From Disastrous Dem Campaign Event With Kinzinger Is Released Leah Barkoukis
Kamala Is in Serious Trouble in Michigan Matt Vespa

