
MI Dems Are Getting Very Nervous About Kamala's Ability to Close

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 18, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Nate Silver noted one area of concern regarding his Electoral College projection model for Democrats: Trump is no longer the underdog in the all-important Blue Wall. He’s not running away with it here, but his chances of punching out a key bloc in the Democrats’ 270 Electoral College Strategy will take a massive hit:

Trump has gone from being almost a 2:1 underdog in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania at his nadir to close to 50/50 now. Outside of the Blue Wall (and Florida) the changes are incremental. But the Blue Wall states have a combined 61 percent chance of being the tipping-point state, so they really take a bite out of Harris’s Electoral College chances. 

Ever since Kamala’s disastrous media blitz, Trump has been gaining. The trendlines are going in his direction—things are looking good, but it’s not the time to get complacent. Kamala can’t pull away despite a $1 billion war chest, which should concern Democrats. And now Michigan Democrats are seeing ghosts of Hillary Clinton: 

We’ll see. Again, stay focused. Keep grinding. We’re almost home. Kamala did suffer major blows in not obtaining endorsements from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the International Association of Fire Fighters, and its local Mighican chapter. United Auto Workers did endorse her, though its president admitted its rank-and-file are breaking for Trump. 

