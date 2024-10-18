Here's Where This CNN Panel Totally Melted Down

A lot was going on with this panel. At times, it was even-keeled, with Brian Stelter noting that Donald Trump had some good jokes at the Al Smith Dinner, which Kamala Harris infamously skipped because she’d embarrass herself. There was also a moment to study the density of the liberal media bubble, which still thinks that Donald Trump is going to jail journalists and his political enemies, which no one cares about. That’s the funny part about this whole circus—they think they know what voters are genuinely concerned about, and they don’t.

🚨 POTATO HEAD PRAISES PRESIDENT TRUMP 🚨



"I thought he was funny! I thought he actually got a few great jokes in ... and he took advantage of the fact that Kamala Harris wasn't there." pic.twitter.com/Z59frshPw3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

It's also equally entertaining to watch guest Ryan Girdusky slap down all their narratives with ease. It was a hostile panel. Mr. Girdusky was outnumbered heavily but dispensed with the anti-Trump nonsense with ease, much to the annoyance of host Abby Phillip, who could only scoff.

Brian Stelter: (on Trump going after journalists) "It seems funny, but it's very serious"



Me: "But didn't Obama spy on a journalist?"



Stelter: "No administration is perfect." pic.twitter.com/R7MtitlUeh — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 18, 2024

Girdusky noted that Trump didn’t jail Hillary Clinton or any political opponent during his presidency, whereas Barack Obama’s IRS came after conservative 501(c)3 groups. Joe Biden’s Justice Department has gone after pro-life activists and visited those who have posted anti-Biden memes on social media. It’s just funny to watch these liberal clowns get frustrated that Girdusky refuses to consume the Kool-Aid here; that goes double for voters who aren’t insane.

Everyone can see through the media’s anti-Trump lies, and January 6 isn’t going to save Kamala.