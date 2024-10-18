VIP
Soft Republicans
VIP
Staff Salaries Slashed at CNN, and We Will Have Brian Williams to Kick...
We Are Proven Correct
VIP
Iowa School Shooter's Motivation All Too Common, and We Need to Think About...
No, Trump Is Not Skipping Interviews Because He's 'Exhausted'
So, This Is Where Taxpayer Dollars Are Going
Judge Unseals Redacted Evidence in Trump’s 2020 Election Interference Case
VIP
College Students Plan Walkout Over Trans Allowed to Compete in Women's Sports
It Turns Out Kamala Harris' Surrogates Are Doing a Pretty Awful Job As...
New Report Paints Grim Picture for Americans Wallets Under a Kamala Harris Admin
'She's Not Competent': Here's Trump's Theory on Why Harris Didn't Show Up for...
VIP
One Country Will Accelerate Its Border Security Efforts
Dozens of Illegal Aliens Were Arrested in Florida. Here's Why.
VIP
This Move by Casey, Other Vulnerable Democratic Senators Shows They Know Harris Is...
Tipsheet

Here's Where This CNN Panel Totally Melted Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 18, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

A lot was going on with this panel. At times, it was even-keeled, with Brian Stelter noting that Donald Trump had some good jokes at the Al Smith Dinner, which Kamala Harris infamously skipped because she’d embarrass herself. There was also a moment to study the density of the liberal media bubble, which still thinks that Donald Trump is going to jail journalists and his political enemies, which no one cares about. That’s the funny part about this whole circus—they think they know what voters are genuinely concerned about, and they don’t. 

Advertisement

It's also equally entertaining to watch guest Ryan Girdusky slap down all their narratives with ease. It was a hostile panel. Mr. Girdusky was outnumbered heavily but dispensed with the anti-Trump nonsense with ease, much to the annoyance of host Abby Phillip, who could only scoff. 

Girdusky noted that Trump didn’t jail Hillary Clinton or any political opponent during his presidency, whereas Barack Obama’s IRS came after conservative 501(c)3 groups. Joe Biden’s Justice Department has gone after pro-life activists and visited those who have posted anti-Biden memes on social media. It’s just funny to watch these liberal clowns get frustrated that Girdusky refuses to consume the Kool-Aid here; that goes double for voters who aren’t insane. 

Recommended

Here's What Harris Was Too Busy Doing to Attend the Al Smith Dinner Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Everyone can see through the media’s anti-Trump lies, and January 6 isn’t going to save Kamala.  

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Harris Was Too Busy Doing to Attend the Al Smith Dinner Rebecca Downs
No, Trump Is Not Skipping Interviews Because He's 'Exhausted' Sarah Arnold
It Turns Out Kamala Harris' Surrogates Are Doing a Pretty Awful Job As Well Rebecca Downs
Judge Unseals Redacted Evidence in Trump’s 2020 Election Interference Case Sarah Arnold
So, This Is Where Taxpayer Dollars Are Going Sarah Arnold
The Collapse of Kamala Harris Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Harris Was Too Busy Doing to Attend the Al Smith Dinner Rebecca Downs
Advertisement