Friendly Fire: Joe Biden's Attempt to Attack Trump Ends Up Torching Kamala Instead

Joe Biden is being a loyal soldier. After reports that his and the vice president’s camps are at each other’s throats over the perception that the former is sabotaging the latter on the campaign trail, the president decided to do two things: assure voters that Kamala will be different than him, and attack Trump for not debating her again (via Newsweek):

President Joe Biden said that Vice President Kamala Harris would "cut her own path" as president during a Harris campaign event in Philadelphia on Tuesday. […] The president said that Harris had also served as a loyal vice president and predicted that she would offer a "fresh and new" perspective to the office if she defeats former President Donald Trump, whom he argued was "totally dishonest" and pushing an "old and failed" perspective. "Every president has to cut their own path," Biden said. "That's what I did. I was loyal to Barack Obama, but I cut my own path as president. That's what Kamala's going to do. She's been loyal so far, but she's going to cut her own path."

It’s too late to sell this line, Joe. Kamala has yet to respond to this question that isn’t a word salad: how she will be different from Joe Biden. She already copied and pasted the policy section of the Biden campaign site onto hers. At this point, it’s clear she won’t be different, a communications blunder which is one of the many reasons she cannot pull away from Trump despite a $1 billion war chest.

POTUS: "She beat Trump so badly in the debate, he's scared to death to beat her again." 🥴 pic.twitter.com/agznrgVuCa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2024

Last, he tried to attack Trump but fired buckshot at his VP.

“She beat Trump so badly in the debate, he's scared to death to beat her again,” said Biden. Joe, you just bodied her.