Trump Did a Podcast With a Comedian, But the Media Coverage Is the Real Story

I can’t watch an entire podcast during the workday, but the various clips posted on social media paint a good enough picture. If this is how the media reacted to Donald Trump’s sit-down with comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz, then a) you know Kamala Harris’ interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast was atrocious, and it was, and b) these people have no clue how to interpret anything Trump because of their bias. It’s entertaining. Even the most ardent Trump hater would know that Schulz’s interview was a slam-dunk for the former president, who covered various topics.

There were even some funny stories about how Don Jr. wanted to invite a couple of friends over for a party. It ended up being 200 people. One segment that the media seemed obsessed with is how the hosts allegedly laughed in Trump’s face over him saying he’s basically a truth-teller and that he doesn’t ramble—he weaves. Only the mentally ill would watch these clips and think that Trump is being humiliated here. The former president went on to note how he’s suing Pulitzer for awarding publications that pushed the Russian collusion hoax and how he’s amazed about one of Biden’s qualities: he can sleep.

Trump also discussed the attempt on his life:

Yet, this is how The New Republic, Daily Beast, The Hill, and other publications covered this interview: “Podcast Hosts Laugh in Trump’s Face as He Struggles to Defend Rambling.”

Donald Trump absolutely flailed during an appearance on a podcast where the hosts openly mocked the former president for his bullshit answers. During an hour-and-a-half-long interview on Flagrant, a comedy podcast hosted by stand-up comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Trump spoke so incoherently that the hosts started to laugh at the Republican presidential nominee. At one point, Singh asked Trump to speculate about who was responsible for his assassination attempt. As Trump embarked on his nonanswer, he became so blatantly incoherent he had to outright explain his own disjointed speech. “You know, I do a thing called the weave,” Trump started to explain. “And there are those that are there fair that say, ‘This guy is so genius,’ and then others would say, ‘Oh he rambled.’ I don’t ramble.”

It's not satire—someone published this; it's a classic ‘tell me you didn’t watch the interview without saying you didn’t watch the podcast’ piece by the publication here. There are two worlds here, and it seems only the Trump-deranged and mentally challenged thought this interview was a disaster.

Our guy is cooler. Period.

Kamala sucks. Cope and seethe, lefties.

I also think these lib writers have zero clue who Schulz is regarding his stand-up routine. It eschews political correctness:

Also, yes, Trump is right: Braveheart is one of the greatest movies ever.

