Why Dems Are Freaking Out About Kamala Harris

It’s been a typical pattern this election cycle with Democrats: They keep letting their gross assumptions dictate their political strategy, which has led to disastrous results. They thought they won when Republicans re-nominated Trump, only for the former president to obliterate Joe Biden in the June debate, forcing the latter out of the race. Then, it was assumed that the spike in money and enthusiasm behind Kamala Harris' undemocratic ascendency into the top spot could save the Democrats. That is not the case. Even after $1 billion was raised, Kamala can’t break away from Trump.

The serial trip-ups on the trail, the awkward media hits, the infantile way she’s trying to interject into hurricane relief efforts, and her inability to answer the simple question of how she’ll be different are starting to make liberals queasy. It’s getting a bit late to offer pointers in how Kamala can save her candidacy. There have been many articles about how Harris will present a strong and tight message as she promotes her new economic plan. She’s never been able to do that. Politico is out with a new blueprint for Harris: make the case that you can be hyper-bipartisan or something.

Too late—no one believes a left-wing lunatic like Harris would be able to adopt this persona. She’s so far left that most in the media were shocked to learn she supported taxpayer-funded genital mutilation surgeries for illegal alien transgenders entering the country.

The anxiety over Harris’ extraordinary weaknesses has led to a flurry of reactions. The usual ‘Kamala could have solid numbers on election night but still lose.’ At the same time, longtime strategists, like James Carville, are “scared to death” over the direction of her campaign, warning that the vice president has to be more aggressive in the closing weeks. He’s right to feel that way (via The Guardian):

Kamala Harris’s campaign has raised a record-breaking $1bn within 80 days of her becoming the Democrats’ nominee yet has failed to translate her cash advantage over Donald Trump into a poll advantage in the key battleground states that will probably decide the election. The vice-president’s fundraising haul, first reported by NBC, dwarfs the $309m raised by Trump’s campaign by the end of August, and equals the amount brought in by Joe Biden for his entire 2020 campaign. But Democrats’ joy over the bounty is being tempered by a lack of evidence that it is giving her the edge she will need in the battleground states to win enough of them to affect the election outcome in her favor. In the latest warning sign for the vice-president, a Quinnipiac university poll published on Wednesday showed her trailing Trump by two and three points respectively in Wisconsin and Michigan – states which, along with Pennsylvania, Democrats have labelled the “blue wall”.

And now, Barack Obama is out here ripping black men for either backing Trump or not supporting Kamala:

These aren’t the signs of a healthy or confident campaign.