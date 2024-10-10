How Biden Responded When Asked Whether DeSantis Should Take Kamala's Calls

Joe Biden is brain-fried, but did he show signs of mental cognition with this response? The president, though likely his staff, contacted Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s landfall last night. This is run-of-the-mill disaster response and coordination. Both men are doing their jobs, but Vice President Kamala Harris is beyond annoying, trying to make political hay out of DeSantis reportedly not taking her calls.

Advertisement

He doesn’t need to since the vice president is irrelevant in these matters. Second, because of that, Kamala got busted for playing politics with a natural disaster. All that call would do is waste everyone’s time. No one says, ‘There’s a hurricane coming; let’s call the vice president.’ DeSantis has since body-checked Harris for being a political clown in these matters. And now Biden has weighed in regarding DeSantis ignoring Harris. He gave a pre-packaged answer, but one that seemed to allude that the Florida governor was correct in his assessment of the situation:

.@PhilipWegmann on Hurricane #Milton: “Mr. President, does Governor DeSantis need to take Vice President Harris’s calls?”



Biden: “All I can tell you is I’ve talked to Governor DeSantis. He's been very gracious. He thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing and —… pic.twitter.com/vORstA1omG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 9, 2024

All I can tell you is I've talked to Gov. DeSantis. He's been very gracious. He's thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing and I think that's important."

DeSantis added:

If I honestly thought there was something to be gained, I would pick up the phone and call her. The fact of the matter is she has no role in this process. She’s not part of the chain of command. I am working with President Biden, FEMA, state and local partners, and we're getting the job done. She has never been interested in any of the storms we've had in the state of Florida her entire time as Vice President. Now she's out there attacking me because I'm not cading to her whims? All she's trying to do is inject herself to be a part of her political campaign. I don't have time for political games. I've got a job to do, we've got people's lives on the line, and that is our sole focus.”

These two guys have better things to do than comment on Kamala’s poor political skills.