For Some Reason, Karine Jean-Pierre Got a Promotion

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is getting promoted. That’s not a joke, nor is it a Babylon Bee headline. It’s reality. The bumbling press secretary, whose role has only been to compound the communications issues that have plagued the Biden presidency, is getting a bump to senior adviser to the president. Only this administration would reward such gross incompetence (via Good Morning America):

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to senior adviser to the president, ABC News has learned. "Karine has been a trusted advisor to the President and all of us here at the White House since day one. Her counsel will be critical to get as much done as possible for the American people in the coming months," said Jeff Zients, the president’s chief of staff. Jean-Pierre made history in 2022 when she was tapped to become the press secretary, becoming the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to take on the role. "Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration," Biden said of Jean-Pierre in a 2022 statement when he announced her as press secretary.

This move is about checking another box on the woke Left list, right? Because she’s done nothing to earn this promotion. Her meltdown in today’s briefing encapsulates this shoddy move by the White House:

Karine Jean-Pierre has a VERY difficult time explaining why Kamala and Biden can send billions to Lebanon, but don't have enough to fund disaster assistance in North Carolina.



She eventually gets mad and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/hTaIfHdwIN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2024

Is she evil? No—but she’s proven to be exceptionally bad at her job. The reason why there’s a narrative that the Federal Emergency Management Agency diverted funds to help illegal aliens is because she said that from the podium.