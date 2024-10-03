Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet?
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Changes His Story Again About Being in China During Tiananmen Square Massacre

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 03, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It was debate preparation malpractice. How could Tim Walz’s team not prepare the governor to have an answer to this question regarding his time in China? The Minnesota governor claimed that he was in the country at the time of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. He repeated this false claim during a 2019 radio interview. It’s on the record; something should have been ready, good or bad.

Not that I’m complaining, but this was a highly foreseeable topic that was brought up in last night’s vice presidential debate on CBS News. Walz gave a rambling answer, finally blurting out that he misspoke. Now, back on the trail, he said he got his dates wrong. It’s a liar’s layer cake, which fits well with the Minnesota Democrat’s history of lying. 

From his tales of military combat that never happened to his rank upon retirement and even how his kids were conceived, Walz is a liar, plain and simple. The governor’s debate performance was marked by its unevenness, unpreparedness, and overall strangeness. You knew he crashed into a wall when he prefaced his pre-scripted response that he grew up in rural Nebraska.

 ‘Were you ever in China during the Tiananmen Square Massacre.’

Walz: I grew up in rural America.

The governor wouldn’t be in this Chinese finger trap if he wasn’t a weirdo who lies about his life.

