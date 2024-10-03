Tim Walz Changes His Story Again About Being in China During Tiananmen Square Massacre

It was debate preparation malpractice. How could Tim Walz’s team not prepare the governor to have an answer to this question regarding his time in China? The Minnesota governor claimed that he was in the country at the time of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. He repeated this false claim during a 2019 radio interview. It’s on the record; something should have been ready, good or bad.

.@KFILE @emsteck @aaronpellish found more instances of Walz falsely claiming to have been in China during Tiananmen Square.



A 2019 radio interview:



"I was in Hong Kong on June 4, 1989, when, of course, Tiananmen Square happened."



pic.twitter.com/46alyGVdiQ — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 1, 2024

Not that I’m complaining, but this was a highly foreseeable topic that was brought up in last night’s vice presidential debate on CBS News. Walz gave a rambling answer, finally blurting out that he misspoke. Now, back on the trail, he said he got his dates wrong. It’s a liar’s layer cake, which fits well with the Minnesota Democrat’s history of lying.

Tim Walz's meandering answer on China was so bad that even the moderators had to ask a follow up to remind him what the original question was:

"Governor Walz, you said you were in Hong Kong during the deadly Tiananmen Square Protests in the spring of 1989. But Minnesota Public… pic.twitter.com/NMB8vAwryJ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 2, 2024

JUST IN: Tim Walz is still trying to get his cover story straight on his “Tiananmen Square” lie.



He now says: “I had my dates wrong."



All this clown does is lie. pic.twitter.com/rBuT3Pl3sf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2024

From his tales of military combat that never happened to his rank upon retirement and even how his kids were conceived, Walz is a liar, plain and simple. The governor’s debate performance was marked by its unevenness, unpreparedness, and overall strangeness. You knew he crashed into a wall when he prefaced his pre-scripted response that he grew up in rural Nebraska.

‘Were you ever in China during the Tiananmen Square Massacre.’

Walz: I grew up in rural America.

The governor wouldn’t be in this Chinese finger trap if he wasn’t a weirdo who lies about his life.