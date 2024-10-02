JD Vance Put the Smackdown on Tim Walz in VP Debate Showdown
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened When JD Vance Was About to Shred a CBS News Moderator's Shoddy Fact-Check

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 02, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It happened again last night: the debate moderators were atrocious. It was a case where Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) faced off against Norah O’Donnell, Margaret Brennen, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Luckily, Walz was unprepared, awkward, and the inferior candidate on the stage, easily outmaneuvered by the more eloquent, articulate, and unfazed Vance. The Ohio Republican was running roughshod over Walz for most of the night. It wasn’t even close. Brennan and O’Donnell were not as insufferable as ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis, but Brennan’s smug demeanor oozed out of the television. There were many moments of explicit bias, but the immigration segment was the worst, and Vance wasn’t having any of it. 

Springfield, Ohio, has been the epicenter of the debate around immigration, as tens of thousands of Haitians have reportedly begun eating dogs and cats. It’s been confirmed that these people ate local fowl, such as geese and ducks. Vance has been an expert in pivoting on this topic, as we saw when he gave CNN’s Dana Bash fits over this matter: 

Yet, it was when Brennan, a supposed seasoned journalist, offered a shoddy fact check on temporary protected status. She claimed that the Haitians were here legally. That’s not true, ma’am. Walz also peddled this lie, and Vance wouldn’t let this propaganda talking point slide. They muted his microphone when he was about to take Brennan to the cleaners. 

That’s how you handle that nonsense—mics de damned. 

What a joke.

Last Note: They're still trying to sell this, huh?

