Here's What Happened When JD Vance Was About to Shred a CBS News Moderator's Shoddy Fact-Check

It happened again last night: the debate moderators were atrocious. It was a case where Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) faced off against Norah O’Donnell, Margaret Brennen, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Luckily, Walz was unprepared, awkward, and the inferior candidate on the stage, easily outmaneuvered by the more eloquent, articulate, and unfazed Vance. The Ohio Republican was running roughshod over Walz for most of the night. It wasn’t even close. Brennan and O’Donnell were not as insufferable as ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis, but Brennan’s smug demeanor oozed out of the television. There were many moments of explicit bias, but the immigration segment was the worst, and Vance wasn’t having any of it.

Springfield, Ohio, has been the epicenter of the debate around immigration, as tens of thousands of Haitians have reportedly begun eating dogs and cats. It’s been confirmed that these people ate local fowl, such as geese and ducks. Vance has been an expert in pivoting on this topic, as we saw when he gave CNN’s Dana Bash fits over this matter:

I can’t stop watching this. Dana Bash jerking her head around like a bird because her target didn’t accept her Narrative’s premise. Vance rejects the premises. Then he attacks the premises. Just beautiful. pic.twitter.com/gsNOV4hiwJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 15, 2024

Yet, it was when Brennan, a supposed seasoned journalist, offered a shoddy fact check on temporary protected status. She claimed that the Haitians were here legally. That’s not true, ma’am. Walz also peddled this lie, and Vance wouldn’t let this propaganda talking point slide. They muted his microphone when he was about to take Brennan to the cleaners.

JD Vance just TOOK COMMAND of this debate by fact-checking these debate "moderators" who tried to fact-check him!



This is how it's DONE.



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X2ONBCNOo3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

CUOMO: "At one point, Vance wanted to correct something about how Haitians got into this country — and he was RIGHT — and the moderators wouldn't let him correct it." pic.twitter.com/jWn9kpK60J — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 2, 2024

CBS breaks its promise not to fact-check. Twice. Vance finally is having none of it and fact-checks Margaret Brennan on her fact-check.



CBS cuts the mic.



This is as bad as the ABC debate.



What a joke.



All of that said, Vance is owning the stage. This isn't even close. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 2, 2024

Tim Walz is lying about the migrants in Springfield.



Migrants who have TPS (Temporary Protected Status) are not here legally, they are here illegally.



TPS protects them from being deported, because they are illegally in the U.S., for a period of time. — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 2, 2024

Temporary Protected Status is for illegal immigrants, not legal immigrants. It's "temporary" by design and the moment it runs out, you are subject to deportation. Many of the Haitians in Springfield have TPS. Margaret Brennan is not only smug, but clueless. — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) October 2, 2024

Lie about TPS by CBS. Vance explains. They lie again. Vance's microphone cut off. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 2, 2024

Vance just DESTROYED that smug CBS anchor — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 2, 2024

And after the rules were moderators wouldn't "fact check," Brennan just did and then cut off Vance's microphone when he called them out. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 2, 2024

That’s how you handle that nonsense—mics de damned.

What a joke.

Brit Hume: "The moderators were obnoxious — and made it feel like 3-on-1 on Vance — and Vance was just fine." pic.twitter.com/I8QhiVWohK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 2, 2024

