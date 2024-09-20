JD Vance Delivered Another Masterclass in Obliterating the Media

It got buried because Donald Trump was the victim of another attempted assassination on the same day. Still, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) took CNN’s Dana Bash to the cleaners about the situation in Springfield, Ohio. He took the liberal narrative about the town and ran it over with a tank. He knows the game—and executed another masterclass in outmaneuvering the establishment press. Bash was clearly irritated that she couldn’t land any punches, and it was becoming clear that Vance might be entering an area where his invitation to this network might be cut down significantly or outright rejected if he kept embarrassing the network’s hosts in this manner.

Advertisement

Bash tried to suggest Vance and Donald Trump were responsible for the bomb threats against the town. We now know that these threats were hoaxes sent by unhinged jokers overseas, though the media was sure it was the fault of the 2024 Republican ticket. At the time and during this interview, Vance denounced the violence. Still, the Ohio Republican said, rightly, that we can do both things: reject the violence being directed at the town and talk about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ failed immigration policies, specifically the abuse in issuing temporary protected status.

Not sure if CNN is going to keep inviting JD Vance on as he always seems to run circles around their “journalists.” After spending 5 mins trying to blame him for reported threats in Springfield, Ohio, Vance leaves @DanaBashCNN stammering that of course she would be treating… pic.twitter.com/6HR1PzJC1n — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2024

I can’t stop watching this. Dana Bash jerking her head around like a bird because her target didn’t accept her Narrative’s premise. Vance rejects the premises. Then he attacks the premises. Just beautiful. pic.twitter.com/gsNOV4hiwJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 15, 2024

The CNN host interrupted Vance, who took the combative interview in stride. You know that Bash was cornered when she pressed Vance, a US Senator from Ohio, on whether he visited Springfield. When Vance said yes, he’d been there more than 100 times and knew the community. Bash wondered if he had recently as if that mattered. We know one thing is true: Bash and CNN probably never set foot within 1000 miles of Springfield until they thought they could use it to attack the Republicans.

The fact that memes and now remixed songs are coming from Trump’s remarks about “eating the dogs” and “eating the cats” shows the media cannot control this story. They cannot weaponize it, and it drives them nuts. A lot of it has to do with the fact that everyone knows the media has no integrity. They lie—and we know CNN is unabashedly anti-Trump.

Cope and seethe, CNN.

All Vance did was bring up concerns from his constituents. He admitted that he'd ignore it if it were one or two people. It’s not that, though—and now it seems to be spreading to nearby Columbus and Dayton.

With the media taking buckshot to the face on that narrative, why should we discount the Springfield city manager who made the allegations about pets being eaten back in March or the numerous eyewitness accounts?

Springfield, Ohio resident, Mark Sanders, tells Primetime how the influx of Haitian migrants has displaced lifelong residents and how they're being financially preyed upon. He also says their geese and duck populations have been nearly decimated... pic.twitter.com/RMgsRWBcqz — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 13, 2024

SPRINGFIELD RESIDENT: "Have I seen a Haitian Creole immigrant killing ducks? Yes...They are chopping their heads off...They are also gutting animals up the reservoir."



"I know that on the Democratic side, it's, 'All these things aren't happening!' Yes, these things are… pic.twitter.com/Py4kh6ylq9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2024

Advertisement