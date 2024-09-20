Kamala’s Latest Stomach-Churning Fakery
Investigation Launched Into Iran Sending Democrats Hacked Trump Campaign Info
UPDATE: Israel Takes Out Dozens of Top Hezbollah Terrorists in Precision Strike
Will We Be Allowed to Win?
Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11...
How the White House Tried to Clean Up Biden's Latest False Claim
Trump Has One Regret About the Debate
Here's How Many American Voters Support Taylor Swift After Her Kamala Harris Endorsement
YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet?
Acting Secret Service Director Gives Update Regarding First Trump Assassination Attempt
Post-Debate Poll Shares Telling Details About That 'Bounce' for Kamala Harris
California City Sues the State Over Law Attacking Parents' Rights
House Unanimously Votes to Increase Trump's Secret Service Protection
This U.S. Landmark Will Revert Back to Its Native American Name
Tipsheet

JD Vance Delivered Another Masterclass in Obliterating the Media

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 20, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

It got buried because Donald Trump was the victim of another attempted assassination on the same day. Still, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) took CNN’s Dana Bash to the cleaners about the situation in Springfield, Ohio. He took the liberal narrative about the town and ran it over with a tank. He knows the game—and executed another masterclass in outmaneuvering the establishment press. Bash was clearly irritated that she couldn’t land any punches, and it was becoming clear that Vance might be entering an area where his invitation to this network might be cut down significantly or outright rejected if he kept embarrassing the network’s hosts in this manner.

Advertisement

 Bash tried to suggest Vance and Donald Trump were responsible for the bomb threats against the town. We now know that these threats were hoaxes sent by unhinged jokers overseas, though the media was sure it was the fault of the 2024 Republican ticket. At the time and during this interview, Vance denounced the violence. Still, the Ohio Republican said, rightly, that we can do both things: reject the violence being directed at the town and talk about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ failed immigration policies, specifically the abuse in issuing temporary protected status.

The CNN host interrupted Vance, who took the combative interview in stride. You know that Bash was cornered when she pressed Vance, a US Senator from Ohio, on whether he visited Springfield. When Vance said yes, he’d been there more than 100 times and knew the community. Bash wondered if he had recently as if that mattered. We know one thing is true: Bash and CNN probably never set foot within 1000 miles of Springfield until they thought they could use it to attack the Republicans.

Recommended

YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
Advertisement

The fact that memes and now remixed songs are coming from Trump’s remarks about “eating the dogs” and “eating the cats” shows the media cannot control this story. They cannot weaponize it, and it drives them nuts. A lot of it has to do with the fact that everyone knows the media has no integrity. They lie—and we know CNN is unabashedly anti-Trump.

Cope and seethe, CNN.

All Vance did was bring up concerns from his constituents. He admitted that he'd ignore it if it were one or two people. It’s not that, though—and now it seems to be spreading to nearby Columbus and Dayton.

With the media taking buckshot to the face on that narrative, why should we discount the Springfield city manager who made the allegations about pets being eaten back in March or the numerous eyewitness accounts?

Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11 Months? Matt Vespa
UPDATE: Israel Takes Out Dozens of Top Hezbollah Terrorists in Precision Strike Katie Pavlich
Here's How Many American Voters Support Taylor Swift After Her Kamala Harris Endorsement Madeline Leesman
JD Vance Leaves New York Times Reporter Speechless, Proves Why Trump Picked Him Townhall Video
Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
Advertisement