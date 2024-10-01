The Biden Administration Is Laughing at Red State Flood Victims
Did You Notice That a Huge Kamala-Biden 2024 Narrative Got Obliterated Today

October 01, 2024
What’s the main argument you hear from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or any surrogate: it was chaos under Donald Trump? That’s one of the go-to lines that has been shouted incessantly, yet no one cares. Kamala Harris isn’t pulling away, and she’s projected to be the worst-performing Democrat ever among union and working-class voters. The economic message isn’t resonating, likely because voters aren’t stupid; her domestic plan is a carbon copy of Joe Biden’s. Kamala is the incumbent. She cannot run away from it. But we’re engulfed in a mess right now, and the Kamala-Joe duo is asleep at the switch. 

Actually, that’s not fair; they’re aware but just don’t care. This administration is also incapable of doing anything right. We’re dealing with a massive longshoreman strike, the first in decades, a torpid response to Hurricane Helene, and the largest ballistic missile strike against Israel ever launched by Iran. The chaos that Democrats claim will return if Trump wins the 2024 election is here, folks. And Joe and Kamala don’t know what to do—just watch her response to Iran’s attack on Israel. 

She’s reading the lines, but does she understand what’s happening? Joe was in the situation room during his crisis, so I’d love to be a fly on the wall for that meeting.

Ballistic missiles weren’t being fired at Israel. The Abraham Accords established a framework for more Arab nations to normalize relations with the Jewish State. Inflation wasn’t inexcusably high. Wages were up, the economy was booming, workers were getting bonuses, overseas money was repatriated, unemployment was at record lows, and consumer and small business confidence reached historic highs—what chaos are Democrats talking about? 

Meanwhile, flood-ravaged victims could be without electricity or water access for weeks. and what about the dock workers? Who is in charge? Is someone talking to somebody?

Whatever the case, the ‘Trump is chaos’ narrative, which was never true, was incinerated in real-time today.

