This Antony Blinken Op-Ed Dropped at the Wrong Time

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 01, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

For some reason, Joe Biden has been seen as a foreign policy guru, despite everyone thinking he was a clown. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates was apt in his observation, noting that Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy initiative over the past 40 years. He’s been rolled for three-and-a-half years, with our enemies and allies only respecting the seal of the presidency but not the man. Why should they?

The Biden presidency will be known for an unprecedented period of weakness, incompetence, and total chaos, one where nations willingly defied and ignored Biden’s warnings and overtures. This is likely because his mental decline was evident behind the scenes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken penned an op-ed in Foreign Affairs that claimed, “The Biden administration’s strategy has put the United States in a much stronger geopolitical position today than it was four years ago.”

This piece dropped as Iran launched the largest ballistic missile attack against Israel.

On September 29, 2023, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan declared “The Middle East is quieter today than it has been in two decades.” Hamas launched their deadly genocidal terror attack against Israel days later which led to the Gaza war.  

This administration is just wrong on everything, especially when it comes to international affairs. Whether it be a mixture of incompetence, arrogance, or both, when officials from this administration declare something, brace for total disaster.

