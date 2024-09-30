How Long Will It Take for This Lib to Delete Her Awful Tweets About Hurricane Helene?

Hurricane Helene has left nearly 100 people dead. She smashed into Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday as a category four storm and worked her way up the southern United States, wreaking havoc with high winds and rain that’s led to catastrophic flooding.

Normal Americans will use this time to see how they can help these communities, some of which were wiped out as local dams failed. Liberals have decided to use this disaster to lecture us about climate change with a not-so-subtle smirk. It’s disgusting behavior that isn’t new.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas, in 2017, some liberals refused to donate anything because the Lone Star State voted Republican. In 2024, there are folks like Betsy Packard, an instructor at the University of Kentucky Arts and Sciences, who think this hurricane is punishment for MAGA supporters. Ms. Packard must know that Ashville, North Carolina, is the area that bore the brunt of this storm, and it’s as left-wing as it comes: the mini-San Francisco of the East Coast. What a stupid, disgusting woman:

Meet Betsy Packard, an instructor at @UKarts_sciences. She appears to celebrate Hurricane Helene destroying cities because some of those towns are Republican.



Does @UKarts_sciences also believe this? Do they condone these messages? pic.twitter.com/BwHwaPAGLH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2024

I’m not one to call for pitchforks and torches, but when these clowns do this stuff, posting their idiocy on public platforms, it’s the green light to sic ‘em good. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are AWOL, with the former thinking that phone calls is enough to square away the crisis. It’s not, and it’s even more concerning that he thought the recent Israeli missile strikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen was a labor dispute.