Biden Runs Clean Up After Botching Hurricane Helene Response
Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused On
Trump Heads to Southern Disaster Zone While Biden Refuses Additional Help
Israeli Forces Have Invaded Lebanon
Is This Photo Flub By Kamala Over Hurricane Helene a Disqualifying Moment?
The Laws Must Be Enforced
More Cities Seem to be Destroying an Old Gun Control Myth
Yes, 3D-Printed Guns Are a Threat. That's the Point.
Senate Democrat Introduces Bill to Expand SCOTUS
Oversight Committee Chairman Comer Subpoenas Mayorkas Over Tim Walz's Ties to CCP
Rashida Tlaib Is Very Upset That Israel Took Out Some Top Terrorists
'FAKE and STAGED': Trump Responds to Kamala Harris' Bogus Post on Hurricane Helene
One Country May Build a Wall Along Its Border
NYC to Use Tax Dollars to Provide Birth Control...for Rats
Tipsheet

How Long Will It Take for This Lib to Delete Her Awful Tweets About Hurricane Helene?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 30, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

Hurricane Helene has left nearly 100 people dead. She smashed into Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday as a category four storm and worked her way up the southern United States, wreaking havoc with high winds and rain that’s led to catastrophic flooding. 

Advertisement

Normal Americans will use this time to see how they can help these communities, some of which were wiped out as local dams failed. Liberals have decided to use this disaster to lecture us about climate change with a not-so-subtle smirk. It’s disgusting behavior that isn’t new. 

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas, in 2017, some liberals refused to donate anything because the Lone Star State voted Republican. In 2024, there are folks like Betsy Packard, an instructor at the University of Kentucky Arts and Sciences, who think this hurricane is punishment for MAGA supporters. Ms. Packard must know that Ashville, North Carolina, is the area that bore the brunt of this storm, and it’s as left-wing as it comes: the mini-San Francisco of the East Coast. What a stupid, disgusting woman:

Recommended

Israeli Forces Have Invaded Lebanon Matt Vespa
Advertisement

I’m not one to call for pitchforks and torches, but when these clowns do this stuff, posting their idiocy on public platforms, it’s the green light to sic ‘em good. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are AWOL, with the former thinking that phone calls is enough to square away the crisis. It’s not, and it’s even more concerning that he thought the recent Israeli missile strikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen was a labor dispute.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Israeli Forces Have Invaded Lebanon Matt Vespa
Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused On Katie Pavlich
Is This Photo Flub By Kamala Over Hurricane Helene a Disqualifying Moment? Matt Vespa
Something About Gallup's Latest National Survey Data Isn't Adding Up Guy Benson
Rashida Tlaib Is Very Upset That Israel Took Out Some Top Terrorists Guy Benson
The Narrative About Bad America First Candidates Is Nonsense Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Israeli Forces Have Invaded Lebanon Matt Vespa
Advertisement