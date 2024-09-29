How Israel Tricked Hezbollah's Leadership And Sent Them to Their Deaths
Tipsheet

Trump Got a Thunderous Reception at Georgia-Alabama Game

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Former President Donald Trump attended the Georgia-Alabama football game on Saturday. The merchandise was A-plus, with the former president getting a booming reception from the 100,000-plus attendees at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Trump sat in a suite behind bulletproof glass with Kid Rock, John Daly, Sens. Katie Britt (R-AL) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Herschel Walker, and others. Trump was interviewed by Outkick’s Clay Travis, where he bashed Kamala but also tore apart the NFL for the new kickoff rules this year:

 Meanwhile, Weirdo Tim Walz attended yesterday’s Michigan game and got heckled and booed:

The game was a nightmare for Georgia fans in the first half, where the Tide led their SEC rivals 30-7. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe carved up the vaunted Georgia defense, while the Bulldogs’ offense under Carson Beck struggled mightily to get into the red zone. Beck was rattled in the first half but came out like a bat out of hell after halftime, throwing for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns alone. He did have three interceptions. Both quarterbacks had 350+ yard days. Beck had Georgia on Alabama’s heels with less than a minute to go in regulation. The Bulldogs were marching—the potential to send this game into overtime was high. Georgia trailed 34-41, but Beck got picked off by Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown in the endzone.

The first act was a slaughter, but overall, Trump and company saw a great game. It wouldn’t shock anyone if Georgia and Alabama will meet again for the SEC championship game.

Also, Harris tried to troll Trump at this game, and no one cared. I also don't think this ever happened: 

