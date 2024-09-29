Trump Got a Thunderous Reception at Georgia-Alabama Game

Former President Donald Trump attended the Georgia-Alabama football game on Saturday. The merchandise was A-plus, with the former president getting a booming reception from the 100,000-plus attendees at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Trump sat in a suite behind bulletproof glass with Kid Rock, John Daly, Sens. Katie Britt (R-AL) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Herschel Walker, and others. Trump was interviewed by Outkick’s Clay Travis, where he bashed Kamala but also tore apart the NFL for the new kickoff rules this year:

Clay Travis interviews Donald Trump at the Alabama vs Georgia game@ClayTravis @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/o7pppjzByq — OutKick (@Outkick) September 29, 2024

HOLY SH!T



Check out the stadium's reaction when they realize Trump is at Bama vs UGA: pic.twitter.com/kaHB6divyg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2024

BREAKING: Trump just made it inside his special box at the Alabama v. Georgia game, and the entire student section roared in cheers for him



Everyone in the country is hungry for Trump's return, including Gen-Z voters. pic.twitter.com/mszTok5nGy — George (@BehizyTweets) September 29, 2024

They're eating my Dawgs! 😭 — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) September 29, 2024

Georgia and 'Bama fans may not get along but they do agree on one thing:



Trump 2024!



📽️@Outkick pic.twitter.com/24zbftxY3G — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 28, 2024

HAPPENING NOW! President Trump arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama vs. Georgia football game… pic.twitter.com/nYs4Hg2E2q — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 29, 2024

Bama fan insults flying in Tuscaloosa! pic.twitter.com/EFqEVLMT96 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Weirdo Tim Walz attended yesterday’s Michigan game and got heckled and booed:

OMG Tim Walz got mercilessly booed at the Michigan game today.



"Get that Bi—h out of here!"



Trump by a mile.



pic.twitter.com/G0RA0jd4Wr — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 28, 2024

The game was a nightmare for Georgia fans in the first half, where the Tide led their SEC rivals 30-7. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe carved up the vaunted Georgia defense, while the Bulldogs’ offense under Carson Beck struggled mightily to get into the red zone. Beck was rattled in the first half but came out like a bat out of hell after halftime, throwing for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns alone. He did have three interceptions. Both quarterbacks had 350+ yard days. Beck had Georgia on Alabama’s heels with less than a minute to go in regulation. The Bulldogs were marching—the potential to send this game into overtime was high. Georgia trailed 34-41, but Beck got picked off by Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown in the endzone.

A game we will not soon forget.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/0jjxuYlOZb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 29, 2024

Jalen Milroe put up Heisman numbers in Bama's win over No. 2 Georgia 🔥



🐘 374 Pass Yds

🐘 117 Rush Yds

🐘 4 Total TD pic.twitter.com/wsySZWAG9Q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 29, 2024

The first act was a slaughter, but overall, Trump and company saw a great game. It wouldn’t shock anyone if Georgia and Alabama will meet again for the SEC championship game.

Absolutely off the hook bonkers college football rivalry game. I’ve never seen anything like it. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 29, 2024

Also, Harris tried to troll Trump at this game, and no one cared. I also don't think this ever happened: