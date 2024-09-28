CNN's Scott Jennings Has the Perfect Line for Kamala's Disastrous Border Visit
California Laws Hurt Practice of Second Amendment Rights in More Ways Than One
Second and First Amendment Rights on the Line in Case Over Kid's Hat
Kamala Harris and the Dumbing Down of America
Not Just the AP: WaPo Memorializes Terrorist Leader
Top Haiti Leader Blasts US Over Springfield, Ohio Concerns, Demands 'Reparations' from For...
IDF Blasts U.S.: 'No One Talked About a Ceasefire Until We Fought Back'
Angel Moms Tell Kamala to Stop 'Pretending' She Cares About the Border
Stevie Nicks Releases 'Abortion Anthem,' Credits Fame to Her Own Abortion
Ohio Man Pretending to Be a Woman Tried to Kidnap an 11-Year-Old Boy
Trump Takes the Lead in Crucial Swing State
Israel Is Not Playing Games As It Continues to Take Out Terrorist Groups
Is Kamala Harris Losing Pennsylvania Voters?
Kamala’s Venmo Tax Trap
Tipsheet

Why JD Vance Was Barred From an Iconic Sandwich Shop Near Pittsburgh

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 28, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was barred from Primanti Brothers, an iconic sandwich shop outside Pittsburgh in North Versailles, Pennsylvania. This establishment in Steel City is what Pat’s, Geno’s, or Dalessandro's are to Philadelphia. Trump supporters swarmed the location, but the meet-and-greet ended badly when the manager refused to allow Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, into the restaurant. Vance did not cause a scene. Instead, he met with supporters in the parking lot, paid everyone’s tab, and explained why this stop was unorthodox, for lack of a better term: the manager was nervous with the crowds, Secret Service, and other security personnel.

Advertisement

Primanti Brothers issued this statement, though Fox News reported that the location knew Vance was coming. Reporter Salena Zito, who hails from this part of the state and has been known for documenting the rise of neo-populism in America, also wasn’t pleased with what happened, noting that Kamala Harris was got a warm welcome when she visited: 

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Has the Perfect Line for Kamala's Disastrous Border Visit Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance missed out on a Pittsburgh culinary landmark after he was apparently kicked out from meeting with supporters inside — despite the same restaurant chain allowing the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign to meet its supporters there. 

A source familiar with the campaign told Fox News Digital that when the vice presidential campaign stopped by Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, their planned visit to excited supporters was cut short when they were promptly kicked out by employees. The source noted that Primanti Bros. management was aware that the Trump-Vance campaign was planning on stopping by. 

An employee told the campaign that this was "not a campaign stop" and that "JD's not allowed in," the source said, adding that the manager threatened to call the police if they didn't leave. 

[…]

The Trump campaign's frosty reception at the restaurant chain contrasts how the Harris-Walz campaign was treated just a month earlier when they visited a Primanti Bros. location in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. 

Harris' campaign made a stop at the Primanti Bros. location on Aug. 18 – much to the chagrin of locals, who were kicked out of the restaurant. 

"I wanted to watch some sports and enjoy an afternoon lunch," Mark Dodson previously told Fox News Digital. "Around 3:30, the bartender, she goes, ‘It’s last call’ – what do you mean last call?" 

Advertisement

Regardless of the circumstances, Vance acted and responded with class.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Has the Perfect Line for Kamala's Disastrous Border Visit Matt Vespa
Turns Out We Got a Sneak Peek Into How MSNBC's Kamala Was Going to Go From Bill Maher Matt Vespa
Trump Takes the Lead in Crucial Swing State Sarah Arnold
Why Kamala's Border Visit Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris and the Dumbing Down of America Tom Tradup
Not Just the AP: WaPo Memorializes Terrorist Leader Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Scott Jennings Has the Perfect Line for Kamala's Disastrous Border Visit Matt Vespa
Advertisement