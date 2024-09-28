Why JD Vance Was Barred From an Iconic Sandwich Shop Near Pittsburgh

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was barred from Primanti Brothers, an iconic sandwich shop outside Pittsburgh in North Versailles, Pennsylvania. This establishment in Steel City is what Pat’s, Geno’s, or Dalessandro's are to Philadelphia. Trump supporters swarmed the location, but the meet-and-greet ended badly when the manager refused to allow Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, into the restaurant. Vance did not cause a scene. Instead, he met with supporters in the parking lot, paid everyone’s tab, and explained why this stop was unorthodox, for lack of a better term: the manager was nervous with the crowds, Secret Service, and other security personnel.

NEW: JD Vance barred from entering Primanti Bros in North Versailles, PA as supporters waited for him inside, decided to pay for everyone's tabs anyway & signed with "No Taxes on Tips"



When Vance arrived, he was reportedly told he wasn't allowed to leave his car because the… pic.twitter.com/GCuAqDYCs1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 28, 2024

Primanti Brothers issued this statement, though Fox News reported that the location knew Vance was coming. Reporter Salena Zito, who hails from this part of the state and has been known for documenting the rise of neo-populism in America, also wasn’t pleased with what happened, noting that Kamala Harris was got a warm welcome when she visited:

Going to @primantibros in Pittsburgh is the cultural touchstone equivalent of getting a cheesesteak in Philadelphia. Problem for Primanti instead of welcoming to both sides they welcomed Kamala Harris here & not Vance

Cannot be understated the grace @JDVance handled this with https://t.co/yqISx6VWN4 pic.twitter.com/sBwKwtenuv — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) September 28, 2024

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance missed out on a Pittsburgh culinary landmark after he was apparently kicked out from meeting with supporters inside — despite the same restaurant chain allowing the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign to meet its supporters there. A source familiar with the campaign told Fox News Digital that when the vice presidential campaign stopped by Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, their planned visit to excited supporters was cut short when they were promptly kicked out by employees. The source noted that Primanti Bros. management was aware that the Trump-Vance campaign was planning on stopping by. An employee told the campaign that this was "not a campaign stop" and that "JD's not allowed in," the source said, adding that the manager threatened to call the police if they didn't leave. […] The Trump campaign's frosty reception at the restaurant chain contrasts how the Harris-Walz campaign was treated just a month earlier when they visited a Primanti Bros. location in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Harris' campaign made a stop at the Primanti Bros. location on Aug. 18 – much to the chagrin of locals, who were kicked out of the restaurant. "I wanted to watch some sports and enjoy an afternoon lunch," Mark Dodson previously told Fox News Digital. "Around 3:30, the bartender, she goes, ‘It’s last call’ – what do you mean last call?"

Regardless of the circumstances, Vance acted and responded with class.