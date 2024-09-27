BREAKING: Israel Takes Out Hezbollah Headquarters
Tipsheet

CNN Panel Scrambles When Scott Jennings Makes This Simple Point About Biden-Harris Immigration Policy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Sorry, about this, folks—this is an older story, though one still salient since immigration remains a top issue for voters, and triggered liberals on CNN always make for good entertainment. Scott Jennings has been a one-man army against the pro-Kamala cuckoo birds that dominate his network. He knows the straw man arguments, and he easily outmaneuvers his opposition. Calm, collected, and confident in his position, he lays out his counterpoints and now almost seems to expect a blow-up. 

On September 17, he made the very good point that a) temporary protected status was being abused by the Biden-Harris administration, and b) it’s unfair, immoral, and outright insane to drop tens of thousands of people into communities and expect these local governments to soak up the costs. With Springfield, Ohio, being the topic of national discussion concerning the tens of thousands of Haitians that have been dropped there, it’s a valid point. It caused the panel to have a low-grade nuclear meltdown of sorts. It’s not a total meltdown, but you can see guest Elie Mystal seething, sitting next to Jennings as he makes his point. He also slaps down Mystal’s counterpoint that both Democratic and Republican administrations have used TPS. 

“Does that make it right?” he asked. 

Last week, he turned Kamala’s planned border trip into Swiss cheese, aptly noting this is too little, too late—and that voters already know where she stands on immigration. 

Most voters want the wall, operational control, and the deportation of criminal aliens from our country. Most Latino voters now support mass deportations. By trying to force illegal aliens down our throats, the Democrats have made this nation, ironically, less open to immigration for obvious reasons: no southern border control means the total scum of the Earth are pouring into our cities, communities, and towns.

 

