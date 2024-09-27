CNN Panel Scrambles When Scott Jennings Makes This Simple Point About Biden-Harris Immigration Policy

Sorry, about this, folks—this is an older story, though one still salient since immigration remains a top issue for voters, and triggered liberals on CNN always make for good entertainment. Scott Jennings has been a one-man army against the pro-Kamala cuckoo birds that dominate his network. He knows the straw man arguments, and he easily outmaneuvers his opposition. Calm, collected, and confident in his position, he lays out his counterpoints and now almost seems to expect a blow-up.

Advertisement

On September 17, he made the very good point that a) temporary protected status was being abused by the Biden-Harris administration, and b) it’s unfair, immoral, and outright insane to drop tens of thousands of people into communities and expect these local governments to soak up the costs. With Springfield, Ohio, being the topic of national discussion concerning the tens of thousands of Haitians that have been dropped there, it’s a valid point. It caused the panel to have a low-grade nuclear meltdown of sorts. It’s not a total meltdown, but you can see guest Elie Mystal seething, sitting next to Jennings as he makes his point. He also slaps down Mystal’s counterpoint that both Democratic and Republican administrations have used TPS.

Watch how the talking heads on CNN start SCREECHING when @ScottJenningsKY calmly explains why normal Americans have an issue with dropping off 20,000 migrants into a small town community. pic.twitter.com/7V66X6n7el — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2024

important part of last night's show ... most Americans are MORTIFIED by unfettered immigration and the lack of curiosity or debate about downstream governance impacts. https://t.co/CaxoRrYAvF — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 17, 2024

Elie Mystal, Abby Phillip, and Hilary Rosen clearly got uncomfortable when Scott Jennings talked about how mass immigration (illegal and planned) without a real plan has wreaked havoc on our social fabric. https://t.co/K8slb9DkC0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2024

“Does that make it right?” he asked.

Last week, he turned Kamala’s planned border trip into Swiss cheese, aptly noting this is too little, too late—and that voters already know where she stands on immigration.

Kamala Harris is apparently planning a trip to the border to prove … what? Discussed her long, liberal record on immigration and soft-on-crime policies on @cnn pic.twitter.com/spA2ShJDYG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 24, 2024

Most voters want the wall, operational control, and the deportation of criminal aliens from our country. Most Latino voters now support mass deportations. By trying to force illegal aliens down our throats, the Democrats have made this nation, ironically, less open to immigration for obvious reasons: no southern border control means the total scum of the Earth are pouring into our cities, communities, and towns.