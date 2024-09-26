Kamala's MSNBC Interview Was a Total Trainwreck
CNN Analyst's Take on Young Voters Is Not Good for Kamala
Secret Service Denies There Was a Massive 'Security Lapse' Involving Obama
The Harris Campaign Is Straight-Up Delusional
Reuters Unaware of Threats to Trump, and PolitiFact Misquotes Vance to Prove That...
Harris and Walz' Support Is All Smoke and Mirrors
The Seeds of Today’s Middle East Strife Were Planted in Beirut
Virtue vs. Utility
Price Controls Are Bad -- No Matter Who Demands Them
Biden-Harris Immigration Policies Waste Billions That Should Be Spent on Americans
Teamsters Betray Rank-and-File Workers With Presidential Non-Endorsement
Our Nazi Universities
Why Does Kamala Harris Fear the Press?
Good Riddance: Michael Cohen Mocked After Saying He'll Get a Fake Name, Flee...
Tipsheet

CNN Has a Ridiculous Obsession With Segments About Kids and Donald Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 26, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

What are we doing here, people? CNN has a weird obsession with airing segments about kids and Donald Trump. These kids cannot vote, and yet the network is curious about how these youngsters, who will likely never be able to vote for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump ever in a presidential race, feel about this election.

Advertisement

It’s a political science study where kids are asked questions tailored to allow for detailed answers. They want these 10 and 11-year-olds to express their feelings about the candidates. An emoji scale is also provided to them to rate how they feel about the vice president and former president. There is one interesting aspect: the opinions of the sample were reportedly as diverse as the country, with a shocking number of the students—32 percent—being aware of Trump’s legal issues. Okay, but so what? 

Children are impressionable, which is why the voting age is 18. It should go back to 21, but that’s another debate. This isn’t the first time CNN has done this sort of thing. In 2017, they asked third graders how they felt about Trump:

Recommended

The Harris Campaign Is Straight-Up Delusional Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Look, some of these kids come off as based, and that’s entertaining. Even in 2017, some of the kids supported Trump’s push to lower taxes. Yet, right now, Kamala Harris is coming off a rather bad week, filled with polling showing young voters might not turn out, she can’t pull away from Trump with a margin to make Democrats comfortable, and she bombed her softball interview on MSNBC. Something is wrong with this woman but let's turn to 10-year-olds and how they feel about Trump.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Harris Campaign Is Straight-Up Delusional Kurt Schlichter
Kamala's MSNBC Interview Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
The Real Kamala Harris Ann Coulter
CNN Analyst's Take on Young Voters Is Not Good for Kamala Matt Vespa
Unhinged Democrat Goes Nuclear at House Hearing Mia Cathell
Secret Service Denies There Was a Massive 'Security Lapse' Involving Obama Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Harris Campaign Is Straight-Up Delusional Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement