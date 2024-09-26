CNN Has a Ridiculous Obsession With Segments About Kids and Donald Trump

What are we doing here, people? CNN has a weird obsession with airing segments about kids and Donald Trump. These kids cannot vote, and yet the network is curious about how these youngsters, who will likely never be able to vote for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump ever in a presidential race, feel about this election.

It’s a political science study where kids are asked questions tailored to allow for detailed answers. They want these 10 and 11-year-olds to express their feelings about the candidates. An emoji scale is also provided to them to rate how they feel about the vice president and former president. There is one interesting aspect: the opinions of the sample were reportedly as diverse as the country, with a shocking number of the students—32 percent—being aware of Trump’s legal issues. Okay, but so what?

Children are impressionable, which is why the voting age is 18. It should go back to 21, but that’s another debate. This isn’t the first time CNN has done this sort of thing. In 2017, they asked third graders how they felt about Trump:

These third-graders are too young to vote, but they have a lot to say about President Trump and politics https://t.co/zwFTwGtvWM pic.twitter.com/ZVbvrgpfs7 — CNN (@CNN) May 21, 2017

Look, some of these kids come off as based, and that’s entertaining. Even in 2017, some of the kids supported Trump’s push to lower taxes. Yet, right now, Kamala Harris is coming off a rather bad week, filled with polling showing young voters might not turn out, she can’t pull away from Trump with a margin to make Democrats comfortable, and she bombed her softball interview on MSNBC. Something is wrong with this woman but let's turn to 10-year-olds and how they feel about Trump.