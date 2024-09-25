Top Business School Obliterates Kamala's Claim That She'll Boost the Economy
Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Found Out While Visiting a Local PA Grocery Store

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 25, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Trump campaign stopped by a local grocery store, Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, this week, where the former president perused the aisles, helped a local woman out with her groceries, and found something damning regarding the business’ stability from one of the owners.

Trump was seen picking up some popcorn, which led to an unhinged reaction from some liberals over his dietary habits. He then gave a woman some cash to pay for her groceries, which triggered another tantrum from the Left, who tried to make a RICO case out of it.

One of the owners said that in his 20-plus years being in business, he’s consistently turned a profit, except for the past three years under Biden:

