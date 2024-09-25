Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Iran While They Plot to Kill Him
IDF Chief Says Ground War Operations in Lebanon Are in the Works

Even when Israeli forces were dealing with Hamas in the aftermath of the heinous October 7 attacks, terrorists were firing rockets into Northern Israel. It’s created an underreported internal displacement crisis as civilians have fled areas that are being hammered by rocket fire. 

In August, Israel launched a massive airstrike against Hezbollah targets, some of which were aiming rockets at Tel Aviv. The terror group has viewed this as an act of war, though Israel's just existence is cause enough for violence. Since then, Israel has engaged in covert operations, like rigging beepers and two-way talk radios to explode. Thousands of Hezbollah operatives were injured in Operation Hot Pocket. Yet, it’s always been on the periphery that the next front to open in Israel’s renewed war on terror would be in Lebanon again. Now, the IDF chief is making it public that ground operations could be in the works (via NBC News): 

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the IDF's chief of staff, urged troops in northern Israel to "prepare themselves" for a "possible entry" into Lebanon as the country's fight against Hezbollah continues. 

"Today, we will continue, we are not stopping; we keep striking and hitting them everywhere," Halevi said. "The goal is very clear — to safely return the residents of the north." 

He told the troops the IDF is a preparing plans that would include "military boots" that will "enter enemy territory." 

This signal for a potential ground offensive comes even as the U.S. and other international leaders urge de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, in order to avoid an all-out regional war. 

We’ll keep you updated.

