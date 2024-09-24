Even Al Gore is Roasting Kamala Harris
Another Kamala Surrogate Has Trouble Explaining VP's Fear of the Media

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 24, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Kamala Harris’ campaign co-chair, had nothing to spin in front of CNBC’s Joe Kernen. The Squawk Box host pushed Coon regarding the vice president’s scaredy-cat demeanor regarding press interviews. Coons had the predictable spin: Trump rejected CNN’s invitation, and world leaders are worried about America’s commitments abroad amid this election cycle.

First, Harris ran away from Fox News’ invitation. The former president gave three dates on which he’d like to debate Harris. She wanted to venture onto CNN, which is looking to redeem itself after the June debate between Trump and Joe Biden led to the latter quitting the race over his appalling performance.

Second, no American voter cares about what foreign leaders in Africa and Europe are thinking about right now regarding anxiety over this nation’s future role in the world should Trump win. The Delaware liberal was explaining why he was in New York: he was there for the United Nations session. That’s the most Beltway-soaked, political class nonsense right there. No one cares about the UN right now, Chris. They’re getting shredded at the grocery store because Biden-Harris have made everything more expensive. 

Biden proved that he couldn’t do the job, couldn’t follow through, and was incapable of filling in that very powerful office. The office remains powerful—the man behind it is weak, senile, and unqualified. So, it’s well that he picked a vice president who is equally incompetent and incapable of grasping the most basic issues facing voters. That’s why she’s running away. 

American voters swayed by concerns of foreign leaders—detachment thy name is Democrat.

