Nurse Who Flagged Trump Assassin in Ukraine Says He Wanted to Kill Most World Leaders

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 18, 2024 6:50 AM
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

The nurse who flagged Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh spoke with Fox News’ Jesse Watters last night to elaborate on her interactions with him in Ukraine. Chelsea Walsh first encountered Routh in Ukraine two years ago. From the start, she knew he was trouble, to the point where she flagged him for his aberrant tendencies as required by law. It got to the point where she left Ukraine early on her first visit because of Routh's presence; she didn’t feel safe.

Now, with Routh booked on federal firearms charges for now after waiting in the shrubbery of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach as the former president was golfing over the weekend, Walsh says a government agency is now in contact with her regarding her initial report about Routh—she wouldn’t say who contacted her. She was also cagey, and understandably so, about the conversations she had with this man, but did say he spoke at length about assassination. 

“He wanted to kill most world leaders,” she said. 

Walsh also detailed briefly the con job this man pulled off in Ukraine. He was involved in the humanitarian and military aspects of operations there, ingratiating himself with members of the Ukrainian military. Routh was able to con charities as well. According to Walsh, he got himself involved with almost everything over there—humanitarian aid, drones, and arms—things he shouldn’t have been involved with because he had no experience in any of it. 

Watters asked how he was able to con the Ukrainian military. Walsh responded that the Fox News host would have to ask him. 

As for Biden and Trump, Walsh said he did mention them but can’t remember the details. It’s been two years, but him being around made her feel like her life was in jeopardy which led to her exit from the country. 

Walsh was quoted in The Wall Street Journal’s lengthy piece about those who tried to warn US authorities about Routh, calling him a “fraudster” and a “whack job.” 

