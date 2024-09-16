CNN Analyst Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About The Second Trump Assassination Attempt

Donald J. Trump survived another assassination attempt. Luckily, he was unharmed, and no shots were directed at him. He also wasn’t injured, but Ryan Wesley Routh, the man identified as the former president’s would-be assassin, was waiting for him at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former president was golfing, and Routh was dislodged from his vantage point, thanks to Secret Service agents doing a routine security sweep ahead of Mr. Trump. They noticed his barrel poking through the course’s shrubbery and opened fire. Routh dropped his equipment and fled, only to be apprehended by local police. A scoped AK-style rifle and GoPro were left at the scene.

NEW: Sheriff shares photo of rifle, GoPro and bags left behind be suspect in attempted Trump assassination pic.twitter.com/cCL1cmCbqS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2024

The problem for some at CNN is not that we have a former president and presidential candidate be the target of two assassination attempts in the span of 65 days, it’s that it could be used to help Trump win the election. That’s the problem. It’s not unhinged leftists engaging in political violence, the fact that a man got within 350-500 yards of Mr. Trump again with a rifle—it’s that Trump could win the election because of this event. CNN’s Juliette Kayyem, who is a national security analyst for the network, decided to blurt this out yesterday:

CNN's Juliette Kayyem laments this second Trump assassination attempt "could have impacted voters" and "will be used for political purposes" and that's "exceptionally unfortunate" pic.twitter.com/ymJKE3VbUZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2024

It's alarming to see people gaslight themselves, though if you’re a liberal, that often happens when you have no principles. The rot that infests these people is astonishing, and it’s now leeched into political violence. The best part is that liberals are saying voting for Democrats is the only way to return to normalcy—you people are the ones trying to kill your political opponents. We have the clips, you prats.

2.5 minutes of Democrats explicitly calling for using political vioIence.



They own this. pic.twitter.com/vMpVbmJYmc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 16, 2024

***

CNN did have a moment of clarity, which I'll leave here as a downer, though the rest of the week will be another cycle of insanity from the usual suspects. Who wants to bet that the Ohio cat memes will be erroneously cited as one of the reasons why this anti-Trump, Ukraine-obsessed nut tried to kill Trump?