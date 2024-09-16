And There's the Media Playing Dumb About the Trump Assassin's Motive

Ryan Wesley Routh hid in the Trump International Golf Course bushes in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was in the shrubbery for 12 hours, armed with a scoped AK-style rifle and a GoPro. How he knew about Trump’s last-minute round of golf is a mystery. The FBI and the Secret Service still don’t know if he acted alone. Routh had a criminal record that could scale the Empire State Building, though he was able to obtain a long gun. Trump dodged another bullet out of sheer luck, but the media, as we warned earlier this morning, are back to their favorite game: playing dumb about the motive.

Has a Biden Harris sticker on his truck and donates to Democrats 20 times



The media: "Unclear political ideology" https://t.co/oe7hI5hO7F — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 16, 2024

In this second attempt, there is no question that Routh is a Kamala Harris supporter. His broken-down truck has a sticker, and he’s donated to Democrats. He called Trump a threat to democracy and even wrote a book urging Iran to assassinate Donald Trump. Routh claims to have voted for Trump once, which I’m sure will be the main block of the Left’s rampart to deflect from Routh’s motives (via Associated Press):

Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump — even urging Iran to kill him. “You are free to assassinate Trump,” Routh wrote of Iran in an apparently self-published book in 2023, “Ukraine’s Unwinnable War,” which described the former president as a “fool” and “buffoon” for both the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the “tremendous blunder” of leaving the Iran nuclear deal. […] Voter records show he registered as an unaffiliated voter in North Carolina in 2012, most recently voting in person during the state’s Democratic primary in March. Routh also made 19 small donations totaling $140 since 2019 through ActBlue, a political action committee that distributes donations to Democratic candidates, according to federal campaign finance records.

Time Magazine tried this and got wrecked on Twitter for it.

He’s donated to numerous Democrats, repeated Biden-Harris slogans on social media, and very publicly loathes both Donald Trump and Israel. Setting aside the rhetoric/guilt-by-association blame game, his ideology is not “unclear.” https://t.co/FYHsVL58tb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 16, 2024

Community Note well deserved. pic.twitter.com/lV3GiVHnbt — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 16, 2024

His motives aren’t a mystery. Luckily, the media’s trust and integrity is so laughably trashed right now, thanks to the Russian collusion hoax and their overall execrable behavior over this incident, that no one is going to buy the spin.

Routh is a leftist. He’s a Kamala supporter. The Democrats are trying to kill our leaders.