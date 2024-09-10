Witness Has the Best Response to Dem Claiming Republicans Are 'Exploiting' Victims of...
Does Nancy Pelosi's Remarks About Republicans Sound Familiar?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 10, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We’re stuck in a time loop: the Democrats have an incompetent candidate who doesn’t like talking to the media and we’re back to calling Republicans deplorables again. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) didn’t say that outright at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival last week, but she pulled statistics out of her rear-end to make it sound more acceptable. It was still a hot mess. The California liberal and Biden slayer said that around 30 percent of Republicans are racist, sexist, and homophobic (via NY Post):

“There are people who will never be, shall we say, inclined to support Democrats because of — they just have a different orientation toward women, people of color, LGBTQ, you know, they just are not ever going to be there,” Pelosi said during a Texas Tribune Festival interview Saturday, while reflecting on why the 2024 presidential election is so tight. 

“So, say that’s about like 30% or something like that … of the Republicans,” she said. 

[…] 

“Then you have very, very rich people who do not really want to pay taxes or have any regulation of clean air, clean water, any of that. So you have to deal with that. Now, it’s not as many very, very rich people, but it’s a lot of money that goes into a campaign,” she said. 

In actuality, Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, has dramatically outpaced Trump, 78, on the fundraising circuit as the pair vie for the White House, with her hauling in some $361 million during the month of August, trouncing her rival’s $130 million.

Pelosi is a limousine liberal—what would she know about ordinary Americans. So, it’s not exactly Clinton’s 2016 deplorables moment, where the former first lady and two-time presidential loser capped her figure at 50 percent, but the themes are the same. It’s laughably predictable. 

‘If you don’t support us, you’re just a bigot;’ that’s the Democratic Party in 2024 which is overly obsessed over proper pronouns, genital mutilation surgeries for minors, and abortion—issues that help no working-class family. 

It’s déjà vu, isn’t it? 

Hillary Clinton also ran away from the press after she was incapable of spinning why she used an unauthorized and unsecured server to conduct all official State Department business while secretary of state, along with deleting 30,000 emails that were under subpoena.

