Why Trump Wants to Give Kamala a Make America Great Again Hat

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 05, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Former President Donald Trump addressed the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon event this afternoon, where everyone was laser-focused on his remarks about Elon Musk, who’s become a lightning rod for the Left. If he wins the election, Trump wants to appoint him to a Government Efficiency Commission. 

For example, during his town hall event with Fox News’ Sean Hannity last night, the former president returned to his vintage self. Trump took a hatchet to Kamala Harris by outlining her agenda, which is essentially full-blown communism. As Harris avoids the press, Trump has a clear path to define her to the voters before she can, a hallmark characteristic of a losing campaign.  Harris continues to resist divulging any policy, and the ones she has rolled out—like Soviet-style price control—have been destroyed by experts and media members alike. The taxing on unrealized gains is another kerfuffle that Harris’s economic team is pushing while her surrogates are downplaying. 

Yet, it’s the endless and transparent 180-degree turns on radical leftist policy that has Trump rolling. From ‘no tax on tips’ to shutting down the border, Harris is copying the former president to the point where he told attendees he might have to send her a Make America Great Again hat. 

The rest of it echoed the 2016 agenda (via NYT): 

Trump, in this speech to business leaders, is to a large extent doubling down on many of the economic proposals he made during his successful 2016 campaign, when he proposed lowering corporate taxes, slashing regulations and re-configuring trade agreements in order to boost tariffs. He has essentially promised the same things here but with larger cuts and higher tariffs, and he has repeated his promise to increase American oil and gas production, which has been at record levels under the Biden administration. 

It's a plan that got him elected in 2016, and it worked: unemployment across the board reached 50-year lows, small business and consumer confidence reached historic levels, bonus checks were granted to workers, and billions were repatriated due to Trump’s overhaul of the corporate tax rate. Securing the border, regaining control of the southern border, rebuilding the military, better trade deals and job opportunities, and deporting illegals are all winning issues. 

Trump, generally, is running on an ‘I told you so’ platform—an ‘It was fine until Joe broke it' message. It’s working. Trump has the edge on Harris in the Electoral College, and the vice president’s supposed lead in the national polls is not enough to get to her 270. 

The September 10 debate will be High Noon, and I’m confident that Mr. Trump will be able to handle Harris well.

***  

Oh, really:

