Tipsheet

Karine Jean-Pierre Wanted No Part of This Question About Kamala Harris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 03, 2024 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It was a justified source of mockery, a window into the fraud that this woman is at heart. Vice President Kamala Harris is a chameleon and one of the worst walking the Earth. She employs different accents, which has led to pure gold regarding social media memes. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the question which triggered White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

Harris is a woman way out of her depth. She can’t grasp the issues and is an even worse version of Hillary Clinton regarding shoddy attempts to connect with voters. This accent merry-go-round might be worse than Clinton’s affinity for hot sauce moment when black radio hosts interviewed her.

So, if Ms. Jean-Pierre thinks the question is ridiculous, let’s go to how Tom Perez, a senior adviser to Biden, was forced to explain why battleground state voters think his boss’ economic agenda sucks:

Currently, Donald Trump is gaining on Harris in the Electoral College probability model run by Nate Silver.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

