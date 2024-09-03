Karine Jean-Pierre Wanted No Part of This Question About Kamala Harris

It was a justified source of mockery, a window into the fraud that this woman is at heart. Vice President Kamala Harris is a chameleon and one of the worst walking the Earth. She employs different accents, which has led to pure gold regarding social media memes. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the question which triggered White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

Advertisement

DOOCY: "Since when does the Vice President have what sounds like a southern accent?!"



KJP: "Hearing it sounds so ridiculous!"



DOOCY: "Well...Hearing it?"



KJP: "I'm talking about the question!" pic.twitter.com/XC8q0n99pa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2024

Doocy just not caring at all and asking whatever everyone is thinking is the only thing that makes these pressers watchable.



pic.twitter.com/FPhODRHm73 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2024

Kamala in Detroit vs Kamala in Pittsburgh https://t.co/lrtM1KU2Pi pic.twitter.com/zHVAcWErnd — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 3, 2024

Harris is a woman way out of her depth. She can’t grasp the issues and is an even worse version of Hillary Clinton regarding shoddy attempts to connect with voters. This accent merry-go-round might be worse than Clinton’s affinity for hot sauce moment when black radio hosts interviewed her.

So, if Ms. Jean-Pierre thinks the question is ridiculous, let’s go to how Tom Perez, a senior adviser to Biden, was forced to explain why battleground state voters think his boss’ economic agenda sucks:

ABC’s @SelinaWangTV: “So, I've been talking to a lot of voters in battleground states and the top issue I hear over and over again is the economy. They still feel like prices are too high and that wages and opportunities aren't keeping up. So, why do you think so many Americans… pic.twitter.com/rtjdvAPG12 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 3, 2024

Currently, Donald Trump is gaining on Harris in the Electoral College probability model run by Nate Silver.