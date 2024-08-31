How a Gold Star Parent Reacted to the Liberal Media Melting Down Over Trump's Visit to Arlington Cemetery

The liberal media went into meltdown mode over former President Donald Trump visiting Arlington Cemetery, horning the 13 American servicemembers who were killed during the Abbey Gate suicide bombing attack during Joe Biden’s shambolic exit from Afghanistan in August of 2021.

August 26th was the third anniversary. Trump laid a wreath during the ceremony. Joe Biden was passed out on a beach. It made Democrats look bad. The media knows it, so the fake news stories about the event have begun.

Absolute scumbags. CNN is trying to turn former President Trump honoring the 13 Americans killed at Abbey Gate by visiting Arlington National Cemetery into an "INCIDENT".



Joe Biden hasn't even said their names and not called them, but @AlaynaTreene is making this a Trump scandal pic.twitter.com/AE8dpMBpoB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 28, 2024

You’re literally attacking Gold Star families.



Nice work, Damion. https://t.co/MzGQZOZv66 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 29, 2024

Trump was at Arlington cemetery at the request and invite of Goldstar families, Harris released a press statement and Joe Biden was on a beach and the media has decided that Trump is the problem in all of this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2024

The best is how the media is now accusing Trump of politicizing the deaths of these soldiers. It’s laughable and embarrassing since we all know why they’re throwing a tantrum since old Joe Biden couldn’t be bothered to appear. Second, the families of the victims invited the former president. This isn’t a debate. It’s just the media acting like losers. Gold Star Mom Kelly Hoover, who lost her son, Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, in the attack, shut down the legacy press.

PATHETIC: NBC News asks Gold Star mom Kelly Hoover if it was appropriate for President Trump to visit Arlington National Cemetery



"Are you in my shoes? I invited him. My son was murdered under the Biden-Harris administration." pic.twitter.com/dWvtvqIb3I — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 29, 2024

“Are you in my shoes? I invited him [Trump]. My son was murdered under the Biden-Harris administration,” she said.

National Public Radio tried to smear the Trump campaign for being abusive to cemetery workers or something. Not a single member of these Gold Star families was contacted by the liberal rag.

This is an insane piece



I’m on the phone with one of the Gold Star family members who was at Arlington with Donald Trump



I’m told that NONE of them were reached out to by NPR prior to this garbage https://t.co/rNF7zNCqZo — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) August 28, 2024

It’s a story that is now cemented in the liberal bubble as fact. Let them wallow in this delusion. Trump did what presidents should do. Biden did not. Harris did not.