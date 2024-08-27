Here's What Chicago Black Voters Had to Say About the Dems During Their Convention

The Democratic National Convention is mercifully over. It was a freakshow that masterfully masked an intraparty coup that led to an unqualified woman wresting the nomination from an equally inept man, thanks to party bosses and donors. It’s a sign of the weakness of the Biden White House since this was relatively easy. With both parties now drawing the battle lines officially, Fox News’ Lawrence Jones visited black barbershops in Chicago to listen to what the non-political class folks were thinking about the state of the 2024 race.

'It Hurts Black People': Chicago Barbershop Voters Unload On Dems Over Immigration Policy pic.twitter.com/F7sE8zznwp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 21, 2024

It was interesting—another evidentiary outing showing this isn’t a monolithic voting bloc. Some, no doubt, were backing Kamala since she’s a black woman, and this would be a potentially historic result if she won, despite lamenting the hordes of illegal aliens wrecking the city. One man even said Trump ‘fixed’ it but still would back Kamala over the historical aspect of the race. Another barber said he hears his customers saying things were better under Trump but still doesn’t believe it. Another said that blacks need to boost their political IQ and not unquestioningly back a party that does not work for them.

Many ripped Democrats for the unending flow of illegal immigration into the country, while others were not pleased with the lack of progress and change despite voting for Democrats for years and being told to do so at a young age. Another customer admitted that a lot of black Americans do lean conservative when you flesh everything out, but the onus is on the GOP to reach out to them and understand them. In other words, message better—an age-old problem for most in the political class. A lot of these folks know that Democrats have been bellowing about things that they’ve failed at solving for generations.

And then there were some black Americans who were not happy with Kamala at all:

Two black women in Chicago just TORCHED Kamala Harris outside of the DNC:



“She’s terrible, if she comes into office, it’ll be done… she tries to get the black vote because if you look at her past things, maybe 10-15 years ago when she’s in interviews, she identifies as West… pic.twitter.com/Li8PpBYNAH — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 20, 2024