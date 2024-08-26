ABC News Host Tried to Spin Kamala's Health Care Policy in Front of This GOP Senator. It Got Messy.

Here's What Has Dem Pollsters Panicking About Kamala Harris
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 26, 2024 6:30 AM
ABC News host Jonathan Karl tried to sell Sen. Tom Cotton some pure snake oil about Kamala Harris, but the Arkansas Republican wasn’t having any of it. Karl got dragged for trying to spread fake news about the vice president’s agenda, which the media is desperately trying to rework as a moderate plan for our nation’s future. Cotton said that Harris wants to eliminate private health care plans, which Karl said isn’t true.

 Cotton then ran a clinic on Harris, who hasn’t disavowed this part of her 2020 platform. Also, he pointed out in the previous interview that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) carried an aura of disappointment that Harris was trying to moderate her positions instead of running on a hardcore communist agenda that we all know she has in store for the country. This hiccup isn’t the first time Karl has been busted for shilling for Harris, and the shamelessness is beyond embarrassing. We have videos of you, Jon. We have the receipts, and we can also understand body language and cadence. It was a messy interview, and one where Cotton wiped the floor with Karl, who was spewing outright lies:

The 'Kamala was never the border czar' gaslighting is still probably the worst one, however:

