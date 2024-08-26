ABC News Host Tried to Spin Kamala's Health Care Policy in Front of This GOP Senator. It Got Messy.

ABC News host Jonathan Karl tried to sell Sen. Tom Cotton some pure snake oil about Kamala Harris, but the Arkansas Republican wasn’t having any of it. Karl got dragged for trying to spread fake news about the vice president’s agenda, which the media is desperately trying to rework as a moderate plan for our nation’s future. Cotton said that Harris wants to eliminate private health care plans, which Karl said isn’t true.

Cotton then ran a clinic on Harris, who hasn’t disavowed this part of her 2020 platform. Also, he pointed out in the previous interview that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) carried an aura of disappointment that Harris was trying to moderate her positions instead of running on a hardcore communist agenda that we all know she has in store for the country. This hiccup isn’t the first time Karl has been busted for shilling for Harris, and the shamelessness is beyond embarrassing. We have videos of you, Jon. We have the receipts, and we can also understand body language and cadence. It was a messy interview, and one where Cotton wiped the floor with Karl, who was spewing outright lies:

Tom Cotton applies the number one rule when dealing with the press in this clip: Never accept their false premises.



Karl insists Harris has changed her position on eliminating private health insurance, and Cotton takes him to the cleaners. pic.twitter.com/Ylq37mDRIw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 25, 2024

Tom Cotton defeats media misinformation, the latest in an ongoing series https://t.co/aGmGHES4MA pic.twitter.com/3Fo6RHiX78 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 25, 2024

This you, @jonkarl?



In 2020, you were literally on the same program mentioning Kamala's support for Medicare for All (which, by her own admission, would abolish private health insurance). https://t.co/f2toXjuFD4 pic.twitter.com/7yDX9sB3EA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 25, 2024

this is an incredible exchange. Karl has no idea what Cotton is talking about. Once Cotton tells him, he says she disavows. Cotton says she has never disavowed anything, only for Karl to pivot to some point about how the vibes at the convention suggest she's not that left wing https://t.co/asgGQwNuxi — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 25, 2024

This might be why Kamala Harris has been dodging media interviews for the past 30+ days. https://t.co/8DbD4VlKdC — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 26, 2024

The 'Kamala was never the border czar' gaslighting is still probably the worst one, however:

ABC's @jonkarl (2023): "The president put VP Kamala Harris in playing a critical role in terms of trying to stop the flow of migrants across the border."



ABC's @jonkarl (2024): "You know she's not actually — she wasn't the Border Czar."



FAKE NEWS! pic.twitter.com/McSs4qNsXX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2024

