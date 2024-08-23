The Media's Reaction to Kamala Harris' Speech and the DNC Was Both Surprising and Vomit-Inducing

MSNBC and CNN were the worst offenders, calling the 2024 Democratic National Convention the greatest event since sliced bread. It’s not a shocking reaction since these people have been starved of good news for months. Kamala Harris delivered her address to the audience, formally accepting the nomination for the presidency of the United States. The coup executed by top Democrats, party bosses, and big donors is now complete.

CNN hosts are enthralled with the DNC's Night Four:

Tapper: "This one of the best produced events.. that I've ever attended."

Phillip: "Too many people want who want to be part of this event" ... more "happiness" than GOP.

Bash: "Trying to reclaim" patriotism from GOP. pic.twitter.com/tfQ6XqrcAL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 23, 2024

MSNBC's @Maddow: "You will remember where you were. The speech tonight from the vice resident of the United States, Kamala Harris really introducing herself to the nation ... You are going to remember where you were on this night. This was an inflection point in history." pic.twitter.com/biu2a4xAEX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 23, 2024

Yet, there were some red flags. For starters, Univision pushed back on Harris’ outrageous claims about Trump banning abortion nationwide. Second, everyone noticed one glaring flaw in the vice president’s speech: nothing about policy. One black Pennsylvania voter said that Kamala’s aversion to discussing policy was problematic, and as of now, will not vote for someone who’s a “backup.” Former CNN host Chris Cuomo added that independent voters aren’t going to be enthralled with this party or its nominee.

CUOMO: "It's not going to be satisfying to independent voters." pic.twitter.com/fmQUWpFb0z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

NBC News reacts to Kamala’s speech which included almost no policy



“We didn't hear a whole lot about how she would be different than a Biden administration”



YIKES pic.twitter.com/1F1fpwlymB — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 23, 2024

WATCH: CNN's Abby Phillip on Kamala Harris's DNC speech: "Voters don't feel like they fully understand her."



That's no surprise, 0 people voted for her. pic.twitter.com/0VFo1IWYGk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 23, 2024

Pennsylvania voter says that Kamala “wasn’t clear enough on the policies,” and he “doesn’t want to personally vote for someone that’s a backup”pic.twitter.com/OzOjFgZ10F — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 23, 2024

WOW: Univision rated Kamala Harris's claim that Trump wants to impose a national abortion ban as "deceptive" pic.twitter.com/8p8Hb3gNnr — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 23, 2024

Trump’s chances of winning the election increased throughout this week. Harris has gained the slight edge, but the former president retook command of the models and betting markets, most of which is attributed to this convention, its lies, and its lack of an agenda. The entire week could be rolled up into this: Trump is evil, we love killing babies, and we believe in freedom unless you’re a Republican. The best is this working together/unity bit from these people who tried to kill Trump on July 13.

I want someone who will reduce taxes, fight for better trade deals and job opportunities, and secure the border. That’s Trump. Democrats are more concerned about abortion, proper pronoun usage, and making it easier for trans kids to mutilate themselves. Democrats are a regional party with parochial interests that only cater to rich whites in urban and suburban settings. It’s what makes their middle/working-class soundbites funny. This party oozes of condescension, elitism, and privilege.