The Media's Reaction to Kamala Harris' Speech and the DNC Was Both Surprising and Vomit-Inducing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 23, 2024 6:00 AM
MSNBC and CNN were the worst offenders, calling the 2024 Democratic National Convention the greatest event since sliced bread. It’s not a shocking reaction since these people have been starved of good news for months.  Kamala Harris delivered her address to the audience, formally accepting the nomination for the presidency of the United States. The coup executed by top Democrats, party bosses, and big donors is now complete. 

Yet, there were some red flags. For starters, Univision pushed back on Harris’ outrageous claims about Trump banning abortion nationwide. Second, everyone noticed one glaring flaw in the vice president’s speech: nothing about policy. One black Pennsylvania voter said that Kamala’s aversion to discussing policy was problematic, and as of now, will not vote for someone who’s a “backup.” Former CNN host Chris Cuomo added that independent voters aren’t going to be enthralled with this party or its nominee. 

Trump’s chances of winning the election increased throughout this week. Harris has gained the slight edge, but the former president retook command of the models and betting markets, most of which is attributed to this convention, its lies, and its lack of an agenda. The entire week could be rolled up into this: Trump is evil, we love killing babies, and we believe in freedom unless you’re a Republican. The best is this working together/unity bit from these people who tried to kill Trump on July 13. 

I want someone who will reduce taxes, fight for better trade deals and job opportunities, and secure the border. That’s Trump. Democrats are more concerned about abortion, proper pronoun usage, and making it easier for trans kids to mutilate themselves. Democrats are a regional party with parochial interests that only cater to rich whites in urban and suburban settings. It’s what makes their middle/working-class soundbites funny. This party oozes of condescension, elitism, and privilege.

