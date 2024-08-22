Harris Super PAC Founder Issued This Stern Warning for Democrats

Eric Holder Was Not Happy When Confronted at DNC About Tim Walz's Stolen...
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 22, 2024 6:30 AM
A founder of a super PAC supporting Kamala Harris is firing off warning flares as the 2024 election enters its final stages: the polling is way too optimistic for the vice president. Chauncey McLean of Future Forward is reminding Democrats that this race is close, and the polling for Harris is anything but “rosy” (via Reuters):

The founder of the main outside spending group backing Kamala Harris' presidential bid says their own opinion polling is less "rosy" than public polls suggest and warned that Democrats face much closer races in key states. 

Chauncey McLean, president of Future Forward, a super political action committee, or super PAC, that has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to back Harris in the Nov. 5 election, spoke on Monday during an event hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. 

"She has multiple paths," with seven states in play, a complete turnaround from when Biden was on the ticket, he said. The other states include Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. 

McLean said Pennsylvania remains the most consequential state in the group's analysis and he called the race a "coin flip" based on its polls. He says Harris must win one of three states - Pennsylvania, North Carolina or Georgia - to win the White House. 

He warned that Harris has yet to fully rebuild the Biden coalition of Blacks, Hispanics and young voters that brought him the White House in 2020. 

McLean said polling shows the public wants more detailed policy positions from Harris. 

He says they don't want "white papers," but they also don't want platitudes. 

And on that front, Harris has proven consistently to be an absolute disaster. 

Kamala Harris was bound to get a bump following Biden’s exit from the 2024 race. The president's quitting reanimated the base, which was yearning to get excited about anything regarding this cycle. Democratic voter enthusiasm is likely more jacked up because Biden’s gone, not because Kamala Harris has taken the reins. 

Though, for a party that’s obsessed with race, you’d think that a black female would be reason enough, yet this is also the base that caused Harris to drop out of the 2020 race before Iowa The base doesn’t like her, but she’s better than Biden, which isn’t saying much. It’s why former Obama advisers, like David Axelrod, have been saying that Kamala’s candidacy is one of “irrational exuberance.” She’s not polling better than Biden, and things appear to be leveling off and not in her favor.

