Tipsheet

The Trump Campaign Just Pulled an Epic Troll Move on the Harris Operation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 21, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

When your opponent defines your candidacy before you do, it’s the first blow in what’s likely going to be a losing campaign. Vice President Kamala Harris has refused to discuss policy for various reasons, not least because they’re all terrible. The first policy out of the gate was a bungled pitch to fix prices, which has been tried in former soviet republics.

The fact that virtually none of these countries exist should indicate these programs' success. So, to fill this information void, the Trump campaign decided to release Kamala’s agenda, creating Kamala2024policies.com in an epic troll move (via Fox News): 

Vice President Kamala Harris has not released a policy page on her campaign website to detail her positions on key issues such as the economy and immigration, sparking the Trump campaign to create and release a platform website for her, Fox News Digital exclusively learned. 

"Kamala Harris has yet to tell voters what her policies are, so we thought we’d help them out. Kamala Harris wants to open the borders, raise taxes, and free criminals," a Trump campaign national press secretary told Fox News Digital about the website. 

The site, kamala2024policies.com, launched Wednesday morning on the third day of the DNC and takes viewers to a website declaring, "Kamala Harris' dangerous policies are nothing to laugh about." The site details nine policy platforms for the Harris campaign, including declaring Harris fought "to set murderers free," wants to "abolish the border," seeks to "eliminate private health insurance" and wants to give illegal immigrants Social Security and Medicare. 

Ms. Harris will have to talk about her policies sooner or later. Kamala felt they could keep this bottled up, but the Trump team decided to preempt her operation.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

