The Washington Post Surprisingly Published This Article About the Democratic Convention

Night one of the Democratic National Convention is over, and it was a mess. The program went over by almost an hour due to a jam-packed speaking schedule of primarily losers. Just watch Kathy Hochul’s speech; you know what I mean. These slots caused Joe Biden’s farewell speech to be pushed out of primetime. The night was riddled with lies, and I’m sure tonight won’t be much better. Biden repeated the ‘very fine people’ lie from Charlottesville, the ‘bloodbath’ lie, and the ‘loser and suckers’ hoax.

Advertisement

Yet, he wasn’t alone, and The Washington Post fact-checked other claims made by last night’s speakers, which is quite shocking since the media writ large has been working overtime trying to gaslight us about Kamala Harris’ record:

“We tried to expand Social Security and Medicare. Donald Trump tried to cut them year after year after year.” — Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) This is mostly false. Earlier on this first day of the convention, we awarded the Harris-Walz campaign Three Pinocchios for a version of this claim. […] “He [Trump] told us to inject bleach into our bodies.” — Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) This is exaggerated. Trump did not say people should inject bleach into their bodies. Instead, at a pandemic briefing in 2020, he spoke confusingly of an “injection inside” of lungs with a disinfectant. He made the remarks after an aide presented a study showing how bleach could kill the virus when it remained on surfaces. Trump later claimed he was speaking “sarcastically,” though he seemed serious at the time. […] “When Donald Trump was president, corporate America ran wild. Donald Trump did not bring back the auto industry. When Donald Trump was president, auto plants closed. Trump did nothing.” — Shawn Fain, United Auto Workers president This is exaggerated. Trump often falsely bragged that before he became president, no new auto plants had been built for decades, but there were some new plants built during his presidency. Until the pandemic, Trump’s overall record on auto industry jobs was pretty good. From February 2017 to February 2020, just before the pandemic crashed the U.S. economy, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows a gain of 34,100 auto manufacturing jobs and 36,400 auto retail jobs — for a total of more than 70,000 jobs in three years.

Sure, the paper tried to give Biden some wiggle room on the Charlottesville lie and the loser and suckers, but they can’t be sincere lest they hurt Democrats’ chances in these elections. They did more than CNN, which also isn’t saying much.