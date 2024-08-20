JD Vance Has a Theory About Why the DNC is in Chicago
Tipsheet

Chicago Police and Left-Wing Agitators Clash During Night Two of the DNC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 20, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Anti-Israel protesters clashed with police outside the Democratic National Convention. It’s only night two, and mayhem is ensuing in the Windy City because these people love radical Islamic terrorists, hate Jewish people, and want to see Israel destroyed. These are the folks that Kamala Harris reportedly met privately before her Detroit rally, where the vice president said she was open to an arms embargo.

 Tens of thousands of pro-Hamas supporters have planned six protests throughout the week in Chicago. It’s been reported as contrived and theatrical, with agitators jonesing for a throwdown with police. Law enforcement has been able to control the mobs thus far.

We’ll see what happens tomorrow. And yes, American flags were burned today. Reporter Ben Bergquam was assaulted when he tried to stop a flag from being desecrated.

