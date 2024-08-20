Chicago Police and Left-Wing Agitators Clash During Night Two of the DNC

Anti-Israel protesters clashed with police outside the Democratic National Convention. It’s only night two, and mayhem is ensuing in the Windy City because these people love radical Islamic terrorists, hate Jewish people, and want to see Israel destroyed. These are the folks that Kamala Harris reportedly met privately before her Detroit rally, where the vice president said she was open to an arms embargo.

Tens of thousands of pro-Hamas supporters have planned six protests throughout the week in Chicago. It’s been reported as contrived and theatrical, with agitators jonesing for a throwdown with police. Law enforcement has been able to control the mobs thus far.

Protesters on the move against police lines in Chicago tonight as the Democratic National Convention is underway just blocks away.



Video by @peterhvideo and @FreedomNTV pic.twitter.com/CF6oWXOg9a — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) August 21, 2024

#HappeningNow A sea of Police Officers are facing off with protesters in downtown Chicago during the 2nd night of the DNC. pic.twitter.com/8KF0BCwAy6 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) August 21, 2024

Chicago Police make multiple arrests after the Antifa/Black Bloc march attempted to walk through a police line. pic.twitter.com/aWMJdAeO7E — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 21, 2024

WATCH: Heavy clashes are underway between Palestine rioters and the Chicago Police outside of the Israeli Consulate in Chicago pic.twitter.com/bHGJXvURfC — Overton (@overton_news) August 21, 2024

Sea of police outside the DNC venue pushes back against pro-Palestinian protesters, makes arrests, and tries to control the chaos.



There are so many police there, why aren’t they all activated to control crime in Chicago when the DNC isn’t going on?pic.twitter.com/PpjPm0xz8p — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 21, 2024

We’ll see what happens tomorrow. And yes, American flags were burned today. Reporter Ben Bergquam was assaulted when he tried to stop a flag from being desecrated.

Democrats are burning the American flag outside the DNCpic.twitter.com/6Syr5HBGzY — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 21, 2024