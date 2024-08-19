Did the DNC Release the Wrong Platform?
Tipsheet

What Fetterman's Communications Director Said to This Reporter Left Him Shocked

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 19, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Mia reported earlier, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is skipping the Democratic National Convention. It’s not a surprise given the mayhem that’s bound to engulf Chicago this week. Tens of thousands of pro-Hamas agitators have planned at least six protests where clashes with police are guaranteed. Mr. Fetterman has been one of the Democratic Party’s most vocal supporters of Israel and its justified war in Gaza—his staff, not so much. 

Mr. Fetterman might be looking for a new communications director because what his senior staffer said to the media, on the record, is undoubtedly fireable and a demonstration about how kids these days don’t get it when it comes to working for someone, especially in politics. It was a quote that shocked reporter Peter Savodnik (via The Free Press) [emphasis mine]: 

There are even people on his current staff who think he is wrong. 

“I don’t agree with him” about Israel and Gaza, Carrie Adams, Fetterman’s communications director, told me in a phone call, after my interview with the senator ended. 

“I have a sense that his international views are a lot less nuanced than my generation, because when he was growing up, it was might makes right, and for my generation and younger who, of course, are the ones protesting this, they have a much more nuanced view of the region,” Adams added. 

I’ve been a reporter since the summer of 1998, when I covered Bill Clinton’s trip to Martha’s Vineyard for the Vineyard Gazette. This was the first time I’d ever encountered anyone—on Capitol Hill or anywhere else, on the record, off the record, on background, whatever—criticizing “the principal.”  

It’s true that young people especially disagree with Fetterman. Sixty-five percent of today’s college students have a favorable opinion of the pro-Hamas encampments that took over so many university campuses last spring and are now threatening to explode back to life—on campus and at the convention, where as many as 100,000 protesters are expected. 

Does Ms. Adams even know what “nuanced” means—there’s nothing nuanced about antisemitism and the lust to kill all Jews which is Hamas’ stated goal and ingrained in the chants for global intifada. 

If you can’t reconcile your views with that of your boss and understand your position, you can’t work in government. Period. Many were noting how a staffer for a member of Congress is a soft diplomat position. Your job isn’t to nurse your political disposition; it’s to represent, defend, and advocate for the views of your boss. Your personal attitudes take a back seat out of professionalism and the sheer fact that no one elected you. 

This is a fireable offense, and something that could blacklist you from the Hill.

