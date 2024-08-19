Did the DNC Release the Wrong Platform?
Tipsheet

As the DNC Begins, Dems Aren't Going to Like What David Axelrod Just Said About Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 19, 2024 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

You don’t need to be a seasoned political operative to know Kamala Harris is eminently beatable. Her answers on how she would pay for her economic agenda are a classic example of why her team is trying to keep her from doing media hits, though she must as a national candidate. TikTok isn’t going to elect her president, and people who have won national elections see the writing on the wall if this nonsense continues.

 As the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off, former Obama adviser David Axelrod has been more measured regarding Kamala fever. He’s described it as “irrational exuberance.” He admits that the Democrats have new enthusiasm and their fundraising legs back, but it’s an election that’s still Donald Trump’s to lose. On CNN, Mr. Axelrod threw another wet blanket on the parade, saying that if the election were held today, Trump would win.

He understands that national elections are about who can get to 270 votes. As of now, Trump has the better pathway. If Kamala keeps talking about price controls and how her agenda will pay for itself, which is a classic snake oil salesman pitch, she will get annihilated at the debate. That September 10 debate is likely going to be a High Noon event. 

