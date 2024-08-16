Kamala Harris Hands the Trump Campaign a Major Argument
Tipsheet

Supreme Court Hands the 'Trans Women Are Women' Crowd a Defeat

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 16, 2024 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

It’s not the biggest national news, but Joe Biden’s tweaks to Title IX, which could have permitted biological males to compete in women’s sports, have been shut down by the Supreme Court. The new rule was enacted on August 1 but faced multiple lawsuits from state attorneys general. The Biden administration sought to enforce these new sections and lost in a 5-4 decision (via Fox News):

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 Friday to reject a Biden administration emergency request to enforce portions of a new rule that includes protections from discrimination for transgender students under Title IX. 

The request would have permitted biological men in women’s bathrooms, locker rooms and dorms in 10 states where there are state-level and local-level rules in place to prevent it. 

The sweeping rule was issued in April and clarified that Title IX’s ban on "sex" discrimination in schools covers discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and "pregnancy or related conditions." 

[…] 

More than two dozen Republican attorneys general sued over the rule and argued it would conflict with some of their state laws that block transgender students from participating in women’s sports. 

The Biden administration insisted the regulation does not address athletic eligibility. However, multiple experts presented evidence to Fox News Digital in June that Biden's claims it would not result in biological men participating in women's sports weren't true and that the proposal would ultimately put more biological men in women's sports.

Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, and activist against the inclusion of biological males in women’s sports, was very pleased with the ruling:

It’s also not an unpopular position—healthy majorities are against dudes competing in women’s sports, which is why the usual suspects have shut up about it.

Tags: WOKE

