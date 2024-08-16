Five Arrested in Connection to the Death of Matthew Perry

Last October, Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub. He was 54. The prolific television actor who made his name on the show "Friends" had battled past addictions, which reportedly cost him $9 million to get clean. He had released a memoir around the time of this death. Mr. Perry died of “acute effects of ketamine.” His body was discovered by his assistant, who had left to run an errand for the actor. Was it an accidental death? It seemed that way, though much news has buried this tragic story about the late actor. Yesterday, this incident became a criminal story, as five people were arrested relating to his death (via CBS News):

Federal prosecutors announced criminal charges against five defendants including two doctors in the death of "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, nearly a year after he was found unresponsive at his home.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada said the defendants distributed "large quantities" of ketamine to Perry and others as part of a "broad underground criminal network." Among the defendants are a live-in assistant, the doctors and a "major source of drug supply known as the 'Ketamine Queen,'" Estrada said.

"These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves," Estrada told reporters.

"They knew what they were doing was wrong," he said. "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry but they did it anyways. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being."

[…]

The alleged drug dealer prosecutors say is known as the "Ketamine Queen" was identified in the federal indictment as Jasveen Sangha, 41, of North Hollywood.

The doctors listed as defendants are Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, a.k.a. "Dr. P," of Santa Monica and Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego. The last two defendants are Eric Fleming, 54, of Hawthorne and Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, of Toluca Lake. They are all facing federal criminal charges in connection with Perry's death.

[…]

Perry's live-in assistant, Iwamasa confessed to injecting the actor repeatedly without any medical training, giving him multiple injections on the day he died, according to federal prosecutors.

[…]

The criminal charges detailed in the indictment include the following.