Even CNN's Acosta Pressed the Harris Campaign Over Their Scaredy-Cat Attitude Toward the Media

We give CNN’s Jim Acosta a hard time. Still, even we can’t fault him for not letting Kamala Harris’ communications director evade the question that’s on everyone’s mind: when will the vice president have a press conference or a sit-down interview with one of the many friendly news outlets that have already published glowing articles about her candidacy. Her team has edited news headlines from Google ads to make it seem like the outlets support her overtly without their approval, which is the definition of fake news.

WATCH: “That's cheating!” Fox News hosts @marthamaccallum, @DanaPerino and @BillHemmer react to Kamala Harris campaign's “manipulative” Google search tactics pic.twitter.com/sylzzySvhZ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 14, 2024

The irony is they didn’t even need to do it—we know the media is pro-Harris. At some point, Harris will have an interview, but her team is trying to sell the line that she’s too busy right now (via Daily Caller):

WATCH: “Would it kill you guys to have a press conference?” CNN’s Jim @Acosta presses a Harris campaign spokesman on why Kamala won't commit to holding a press conference pic.twitter.com/imzPsJrKZm — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 14, 2024

CNN anchor Jim Acosta repeatedly pressed Harris-Walz campaign communications director Michael Tyler on Wednesday about Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of commitment to hold a press conference. Harris has not held a single press conference or participated in an interview in the last 24 days since she launched her campaign on July 21. Acosta repeatedly questioned Tyler on whether the campaign will commit to holding a press conference by the ending of the month during a segment on “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta.” “Would it kill you guys to have a press conference?” Acosta asked. “Why hasn’t she had a press conference?” “Listen, the vice president and Governor Walz have been busy criss-crossing this country since the launch of this campaign and adding Governor Walz to the ticket. You saw the ways in which they went across the battleground states last week, generating rallies of thousands, 10,000 here, 15,000 there.” “I don’t want to belabor this, but one interview before the end of the month, I mean, that’s not a lot,” Acosta said. “I mean, can you commit to a press conference before the end of the month?

Acosta added that a campaign rally is not a press conference, and Mr. Tyler finally admitted that an interview and press conference will be part of their digital strategy but not before saying that the campaign’s main aim is “to directly engage with the voters that are actually going to decide this election.”

She’s going to remain in the bunker until they reach a point where they feel she can take a stroll with the press without her numbers getting blown up. It’s a tight race, and I wouldn’t bet the mortgage that she’ll hold a press conference soon. If she does, there will be six questions max. Kamala is not good at this part of the job, so she was phased out of public appearances; she’s a trainwreck. Again, it’s why her surrogates looked like idiots trying to get under Donald Trump’s skin when they said he was scared to debate her—Harris is afraid of the media. She won’t speak to them unless there are North Korean-style interview parameters. She’s very much like Biden, but worse in that regard.