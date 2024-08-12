Did KJP Just Accidentally Blow Up a Kamala Harris Talking Point?
Libs Go Crazy As Nassau County, NY Bans Masks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 12, 2024 10:00 PM
Since the end of the COVID pandemic, I think people who wear masks while driving in their cars are weird. Those who keep wearing them in public are weird. It’s like broadcasting that you're ignorant about the virus. The word is out, and it’s been confirmed: masks don’t work and never did. Bill Maher even had to call out liberals for being the most misinformed subset about the virus.

Now, masks are being used by pro-Hamas clowns and violent leftists to commit vandalism and grand larceny. It’s partially why Nassau County, New York, has virtually banned wearing them publicly. It carries penalties of up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine (via News 10 ABC):

 On August 5, the Nassau County Legislature passed a mask ban. If signed by controversial County Executive Bruce Blakeman, it would criminalize wearing anything on your face in public, representing a tradeoff some Long Island Republicans deem necessary in the war against hate speech. 

Although he hasn’t signed the apparently partisan bill—passed along strict party lines and included in full at the end of this story—he has signaled his likely position. According to a tweet from Blakeman, the “Democrat[ic] Party is a hotbed for Jew hate, pro-criminal policies, and anti-Americanism!” 

The Mask Transparency Act criminalizes intentionally concealing one’s identity, face, or voice except for religious purposes, a peaceful celebration or a holiday that traditionally includes masks, or to protect the wearer’s health or safety. It posits that “masks and facial coverings that are not worn for health and safety concerns or for religious or celebratory purposes are often used as a predicate to harassing, menacing, or criminal behavior.”

 Given that wearing a mask is a pastime of liberals, they had a total meltdown when this ordinance passed:

Take them off and just be normal, freaks.

